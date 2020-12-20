Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

S Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

0 Comments
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 185 as the country's latest wave of COVID-19 worsens.

With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, some medical experts criticized the government as being slow to introduce tighter social distancing rules.

South Korea's aggressive tracing and testing early in the pandemic had made the country a global success story when many nations saw soaring infections, prompting wide lockdowns.

But the recent surge - stemming mostly from widespread clusters rather than the large, isolated outbreaks of the previous waves - has heightened concerns as the country runs short of hospital beds.

The daily total exceeded Wednesday's record 1,076, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Of the new cases, 1,072 were locally transmitted and 25 were imported, bringing the total coronavirus infections to 49,665, with 674 COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday midnight.

A prison in southeastern Seoul recorded a major outbreak, with 184 inmates and one worker infected, a Justice Ministry official said.

Conservative former president Lee Myung-bak, who is in the prion after being convicted of corruption, tested negative for virus, the official said.

About 61 people at a nursing home in the city of Cheongju contracted the virus, Yonhap news agency said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog