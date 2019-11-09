Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Scottish Nationalists float Labour alliance in return for independence vote

0 Comments
EDINBURGH

Scottish Nationalists will seek"a progressive alliance" with the opposition Labour Party if an election next month results in no one winning an overall majority, but the party wants a second independence vote in return, its leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday.

Britons head to the polls on Dec 12 for a snap election which Prime Minister Boris Johnson called to end the Brexit impasse, with polls showing the governing Conservatives ahead of Labour but by varying margins.

In Scotland, the Scottish National Party (SNP) already has 35 out of 59 lawmakers, with some pollsters suggesting they will make further gains, positioning them as possible kingmakers.

"If there's a hung parliament ... SNP MPs will seek to form a progressive alliance to lock the Tories out of government," Sturgeon said at the start of the SNP campaign in Edinburgh.

"The SNP is not going to be giving support to parties that do not recognize the central principle of the right of the people of Scotland to choose their own future," she added.

Scottish voters opposed independence in a 2014 plebiscite but then backed remaining in the European Union in 2016, which the SNP has used to try and boost support for secession.

The Labour Party has not ruled out a second independence vote but said on Friday it was not seeking deals.

"We're not in this to do anything other than win and we're not doing deals," said the party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer.

Senior Labour figures have left open the possibility of a new independence referendum and Sturgeon said the party was getting closer to her stance.

"Labour's position, I think, on this is moving in the right direction," she said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog