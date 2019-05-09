Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Singapore passes fake news law amid freedom-of-speech fears

0 Comments
By Fathin Ungku and John Geddie
SINGAPORE

Singapore's parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-fake news bill that has been criticized by rights groups, journalists and tech firms over fears it could be used to clamp down on freedom of speech.

The law will require online media platforms to carry corrections or remove content the government considers to be false, with penalties for perpetrators running as high as prison terms of up to 10 years or fines up to S$1 million ($735,000).

The Prevention from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill passed with 72 members voting in favor. All nine opposition lawmakers voted against, local media reported.

Three nominated members of parliament, who are appointed directly by the president and not affiliated to political parties, all abstained.

Technology giants including Google and Facebook have said they see the law giving Singapore's government too much power over deciding what qualifies as true or false.

But Law Minister K Shanmugam earlier told parliament the legislation should not be feared.

"Free speech should not be affected by this bill. We are talking here about falsehoods. We are talking about bots... trolls... fake accounts and so on," Shanmugam said.

"The working of a democratic society depends on the members of that society being informed and not misinformed."

Singapore is ranked 151 among 180 countries rated in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders, a non-government group that promotes freedom of information - below Russia and Myanmar.

The International Commission of Jurists, an association made up of senior judges, lawyers and legal scholars who campaign to uphold human rights standards around the world, said the law could be subject to abuse.

"The severe penalties proposed under the bill, its broad scope of territorial jurisdiction and the absence of clear protections for expression pose real risks that it will be misused to clamp down on the free exchange and expression of opinions and information," ICJ's Asia Pacific director, Frederick Rawski, said in an email to Reuters.

The wealthy city-state says it is vulnerable to fake news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Detective Pikachu Review: Pokémon Fans in Japan Can See It First

GaijinPot Blog

Families

8 Ways To Spend A Special Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Tenma

GaijinPot Travel