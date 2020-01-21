Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

S Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz

0 Comments
By Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith
SEOUL

South Korea's military said on Tuesday it plans to expand the deployment of an anti-piracy unit now operating off the coast of Africa to the area around the Strait of Hormuz, after the United States pressed for help to guard oil tankers.

Attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran last year prompted U.S. officials to call for allies to join a planned maritime security mission.

As a key U.S. ally, South Korea has debated the prospect, and the decision to divert a navy unit already in operation southwest of Arabia comes as a compromise that will not require fresh parliamentary authorization.

While South Korea will deploy its forces to the area, including the Gulf, it will not officially be joining an international coalition of forces, the defense ministry said.

"The South Korean government decided to temporarily expand the deployment of the Cheonghae military unit," a ministry official told reporters.

The step would ensure the safety of citizens and free navigation of South Korean vessels, he added.

The Cheonghae unit will continue with its mission while it cooperates with the coalition, the ministry said, adding that the United States had been briefed on the decision, which was also explained to the Iranians separately.

The Strait of Hormuz is a busy passageway into the Gulf, with vessels sailing through it approximately 900 times a year for South Korea, which gets more than 70% of its oil from the Middle East, the defense ministry says.

The Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009, working to tackle piracy in partnership with African countries as well as the United States and the European Union.

The 302-strong unit operates a 4,500-ton destroyer, a Lynx anti-submarine helicopter and three speed boats, South Korea's 2018 defense white paper showed.

Among its operations were the rescue of a South Korean ship and its crew in 2011, shooting eight suspected pirates and capturing five others in the incident.

The South Korean troops have also evacuated South Korean citizens from Libya and Yemen, and as of November 2018 had escorted around 18,750 South Korean and international vessels.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer and one of Iran’s major oil customers, stopped importing Iranian crude from May after waivers of U.S. sanctions ended at the start of that month.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. pyright.html

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fashion

7 Fashion Trends To Rock in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining