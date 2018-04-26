Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Steel, sunset clause cloud NAFTA talks, as ministers press for deal

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday reiterated Canada's opposition to proposed U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs due to come into force next week, as pressure mounted to seal a quick deal on updating NAFTA.

Freeland also told reporters that Canada remained against the U.S. idea of introducing a "sunset clause" that would allow one of the three North American Free Trade Agreement members to quit the pact after five years.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the tariffs in March but suspended them for Canada and Mexico until May 1, citing the wish to see progress at the NAFTA talks.

"Canada's position has been clear from the outset and that is that Canada expects to have a full and permanent exemption from any quotas or tariffs," Freeland said before the latest session of high-level talks on the agreement.

Regarding the proposed sunset clause, Freeland said "our view is that this is absolutely unnecessary," noting that the trade deal already contained a withdrawal mechanism.

Stakeholders argue that putting such a clause in place would create uncertainty for investments.

Mexico's negotiators are also unhappy about having to deal with the proposed steel tariffs in parallel with the NAFTA negotiations, a Mexican source said. Also, the sunset clause continued to be a sticking point in the talks, the source added.

Although Washington is pressing for a quick deal, several major topics remain to be settled. One is the question of North American content for autos produced in the three NAFTA nations, which Freeland said would be discussed on Wednesday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Turtle Stepping Stones of Kamo River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

LGBT in Japan: Yes, It Gets Better!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo