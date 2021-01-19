Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Tennis causes tensions with Australians stranded by COVID-19

0 Comments
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY

As top tennis stars descended on Melbourne for the upcoming grand slam, many Australians questioned the decision to host the tournament when thousands of citizens are stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia has halved the number of people who can return to the country each week as positive coronavirus cases in hotel quarantine rise, prompting airline Emirates to indefinitely suspend flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Australians questioned how the government could make room for 1,200 tennis players and their entourages for next month's Australian Open, but not its own citizens.

"If you want to come to Australia during a pandemic you have to be a sports star, movie celebrity or a billionaire media tycoon," said user Daniel Bleakley on Twitter, using the hashtag #strandedAussies. "Citizenship and an Australian passport alone are not enough."

Others said the funds used to host the tournament could have been diverted to boost hotel quarantine facilities and healthcare systems to help bring back stranded Aussies.

The tensions highlight the challenges facing Olympic Games host Japan, with public opinion largely against the event scheduled from July 23-Aug 8 in Tokyo.

A survey this month found 80% of Japanese want the games either cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga however vowed on Monday to forge ahead with Olympic preparations.

Officials in Australia's Victoria state, home to the Open, said hosting the tournament did not disadvantage about 40,000 stranded Australians.

"No-one has been set aside coming from other jurisdictions into Victoria by virtue of the Australian Open going ahead," said Brett Sutton, Victoria's chief medical officer. "They are separate decisions that are made upon their own merits."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a radio interviewer that no Australian was being prevented from coming home because of the Grand Slam.

The comments come amid calls to cancel the tournament.

"It's time to be selfish, time for Victoria to put ourselves first," 3AW radio broadcaster Neil Mitchell said. "Call off the Australian Open. It's not worth the risk."

An opposition leader in Victoria's state parliament, Tim Smith, accused Premier Daniel Andrews of double standards, urging him to "bring the Victorians home or cancel the Open".

Australia, which has managed the coronavirus better than many other nations through targeted lockdowns and high rates of testing and contact tracing, reported zero local COVID-19 cases on Monday.

But the head of the health department warned Australia may not fully reopen its international borders this year.

"Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don't know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus," Brendan Murphy told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia has reported nine positive COVID-19 results associated with tennis, prompting authorities to send three Australian Open charter flights into hard quarantine and forcing more than 70 players into 14-day hotel room isolation.

The country has recorded more than 22,000 local COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reiterated on Monday the government was committed to bringing back its citizens.

"We, as the federal government, are working to help more Australians get back home," he told reporters, adding that 446,000 had returned since the pandemic began in March.

The government on Saturday announced an additional 20 flights to bring back stranded Aussies, saying they would not be counted within existing traveler limits.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog