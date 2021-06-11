Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Top Chinese diplomat dismisses Wuhan coronavirus theories

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, expressed Beijing's serious concern to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that some people in the United States were spreading the "absurd story" about the coronavirus escaping from a Wuhan laboratory.

Yang, head of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of China's ruling Communist Party, also told Blinken in a phone call on Friday that Washington should handle Taiwan-related issues "carefully and appropriately", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The call took place at time when the two countries are at odds over issues ranging from trade and technology to human rights and the coronavirus. Washington should work with Beijing to put ties "back on track," Yang said.

Yang, who had a fiery exchange with Blinken in Alaska in March during the Biden administration's first high-level meeting with China, said Beijing firmly opposed what he called "abominable actions" over the pandemic which he said were being used to slander China, CCTV said.

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.

"We urge the United States to respect facts and science, refrain from politicising the issue...and focus on international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic," Yang said.

His comments on Taiwan followed a visit to the Chinese-claimed island last weekend by three U.S. senators on a U.S. military aircraft. They met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and announced the donation of 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Taiwan, drawing a sharp rebuke from China's defence ministry.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo