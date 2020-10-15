Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fauci says Trump no longer coronavirus contagious

3 Comments
By Carl O'Donnell
NEW YORK

U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer capable of spreading the novel coronavirus and can attend a town hall on Thursday without putting others at risk, top U.S. public health official Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CBS Evening News.

Fauci said that he and his colleague Clifford Lane at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded this after reviewing all the COVID-19 tests taken by the president as well as an additional test conducted at an NIH laboratory.

Trump revealed early on Oct 2 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said he had recovered and was no longer contagious the following week.

The town hall with NBC News is less than three weeks before the election in which Republican Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in opinion polls.

Fauci also said in the CBS interview that the United States was unlikely to have 100 million doses of a vaccine deemed by regulators as "safe and effective" available by the end of the year, contrary to a claim Trump made in September.

Enough vaccines to inoculate the general population might be possible by April 2021 if all of the experimental vaccines in late stage clinical trials prove effective, Fauci said. A couple of the vaccine candidates could potentially receive regulatory clearance in November or December but only "a few million" doses may be available to the public by year-end.

He added that the experimental antibody drug made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that was used to treat the President, and which Trump said he wants to make free to all Americans, is not yet available in sufficient supply to provide to all COVID-19 patients. It is still awaiting U.S. regulatory clearance.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

 Trump said he wants to make free to all Americans, 

Add this to the list of 20,000 plus 'intentional misinformations' and busted promises Trump's made.

Has Mexico paid for the Trump Wall and has it been built from sea to shining sea? Or have scrap metal collectors been selling bits of it.

US contractors are dropping heaps of taxpayer-funded border wall in Mexico where it's being sold as scrap metal

https://www.insider.com/us-border-wall-sold-in-mexico-as-scrap-metal-2020-10

How's Trump's 'better than Obamacare' health plan coming along.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer capable of spreading the novel coronavirus and can attend a town hall on Thursday without putting others at risk

His greatest achievement. Well done.

And i hope he has happy retirement from January

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Add this to the list of 20,000 plus 'intentional misinformations' and busted promises Trump's made. 

Nonsense

Has Mexico paid for the Trump Wall and has it been built from sea to shining sea? Or have scrap metal collectors been selling bits of it.

Nope, coming along just fine.

https://youtu.be/ZAt4esdlZOA

How's Trump's 'better than Obamacare' health plan coming along.

Not now, but even if it stands, only unnecessary subsidies hopefully will be cut out of it like the dreaded mandate and if people want that ACA they can get it and the rest of us that love our private insurance can keep ours.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog