Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd on Sunday before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.
It did not appear any of the marchers were injured when the truck raced towards them on I-35, blowing its horn, sending protesters scattering before coming to a stop, according to the witness and a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Security (MNDPS).
Police arrived soon after and arrested the truck driver, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MNDPS said.
Video of the incident shows protesters swarming the vehicle before it comes to a stop.
"The incident just underscores the volatile situation we have out there," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told a news conference, adding he did not know the motives of the driver.
It marked the second incident in as many days of a vehicle driving at people protesting Floyd's death after a New York City Police car was captured on video on Saturday driving into a crowd of protesters who were pelting it with objects.
"Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," MNDPS tweeted.
Video showed the truck had a logo on its side for "Kenan Advantage Group," an Ohio-based transportation company.
The company said in a statement that it was informed of an incident involving one of its independent contractors in Minneapolis and it would be cooperating with investigating authorities.
MNDPS did not identify the driver but said the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were investigating the incident as a criminal matter.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
9 Comments
snowwolfljb
The west is paying for their arrogant, no matter on CV or Floyd.
starpunk
The tea kettle is blowing steam out of the spout! This is just like Charlottesville. Not a very 'fine person'.
Bjorn Tomention
The West ? That is a very inciteful comment when most of the rest of the West is living in peace compared to the EAST.
Arrrgh-Type
Attempted murder.
snowwolfljb
Yes, they are dieing peacely on CV in the west. The chaotic east had contain the CV.
starpunk
Trump and his hatred is a disease, just like CoVid-19.
zichi
He should be charged with domestic terrorism.
The dividing line between East and West is Istanbul. Most of Africa would be in the west as also South America.
Reckless
Without knowing the facts, is it possible he was scared for his life?
garymalmgren
Where ar his tattoos?
Blacklabel
considering this is an interstate highway and not a sidewalk or a blocked off city street, yeah I would be wondering what was going on as well.
Busby
I wonder if the truck driver had his Trump 2020 banner and Confederate Flag waving as he drove into the protesters...
I'm sure his license plate read "MAGA Baby!"