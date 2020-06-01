Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Protesters hand over to the police the driver of a tanker truck after he drove into hundreds of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Eric Miller
world

Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

9 Comments
MINNEAPOLIS

A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd on Sunday before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.

It did not appear any of the marchers were injured when the truck raced towards them on I-35, blowing its horn, sending protesters scattering before coming to a stop, according to the witness and a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Security (MNDPS).

Police arrived soon after and arrested the truck driver, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MNDPS said.

Video of the incident shows protesters swarming the vehicle before it comes to a stop.

"The incident just underscores the volatile situation we have out there," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told a news conference, adding he did not know the motives of the driver.

It marked the second incident in as many days of a vehicle driving at people protesting Floyd's death after a New York City Police car was captured on video on Saturday driving into a crowd of protesters who were pelting it with objects.

"Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," MNDPS tweeted.

Video showed the truck had a logo on its side for "Kenan Advantage Group," an Ohio-based transportation company.

The company said in a statement that it was informed of an incident involving one of its independent contractors in Minneapolis and it would be cooperating with investigating authorities.

MNDPS did not identify the driver but said the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

9 Comments
Login to comment

The west is paying for their arrogant, no matter on CV or Floyd.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The tea kettle is blowing steam out of the spout! This is just like Charlottesville. Not a very 'fine person'.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

snowwolfljbToday 12:58 pm JST

The west is paying for their arrogant, no matter on CV or Floyd.

The West ? That is a very inciteful comment when most of the rest of the West is living in peace compared to the EAST.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Attempted murder.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The West ? That is a very inciteful comment when most of the rest of the West is living in peace compared to the EAST.

Yes, they are dieing peacely on CV in the west. The chaotic east had contain the CV.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Trump and his hatred is a disease, just like CoVid-19.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

He should be charged with domestic terrorism.

The West ? That is a very inciteful comment when most of the rest of the West is living in peace compared to the EAST.

The dividing line between East and West is Istanbul. Most of Africa would be in the west as also South America.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

"Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," MNDPS tweeted.

Without knowing the facts, is it possible he was scared for his life?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Where ar his tattoos?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

considering this is an interstate highway and not a sidewalk or a blocked off city street, yeah I would be wondering what was going on as well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I wonder if the truck driver had his Trump 2020 banner and Confederate Flag waving as he drove into the protesters...

I'm sure his license plate read "MAGA Baby!"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

How You Can Support Local Businesses in Japan During COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Help Small Businesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #83: No, Japan Will Not Pay For Foreign Tourists to Visit

GaijinPot Blog