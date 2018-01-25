Trump administration demands documents from 'sanctuary cities'

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday escalated its battle with so-called sanctuary cities that protect illegal immigrants from deportation, demanding documents on whether local law enforcement agencies are illegally withholding information from U.S. immigration authorities.
The Justice Department said it was seeking records from 23 jurisdictions -- including America's three largest cities, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as three states, California, Illinois and Oregon -- and will issue subpoenas if they do not comply fully and promptly.
The administration has accused sanctuary cities of violating a federal law that prohibits local governments from restricting information about the immigration status of people arrested from being shared with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
Many of the jurisdictions have said they already are in full compliance with the law. Some sued the administration after the Justice Department threatened to cut off millions of dollars in federal public safety grants. The cities have won in lower courts, but the legal fight is ongoing.
The Republican president's fight with the Democratic-governed sanctuary cities, an issue that appeals to his hard-line conservative supporters, began just days after he took office last year when he signed an executive order saying he would block certain funding to municipalities that failed to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The order has since been partially blocked by a federal court.
"Protecting criminal aliens from federal immigration authorities defies common sense and undermines the rule of law," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.
Democratic mayors fired back. Some including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu protested by skipping a previously planned White House meeting on Wednesday with Trump.
"This is a destructive ploy by the Trump administration's lawyers to politicize a routine exchange of information," Hancock said. "I refuse to meet with the president under these kinds of threats and fearmongering."
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel added, "The Trump administration's actions undermine public safety by jeopardizing our philosophy of community policing, as they attempt to drive a wedge between immigrant communities and the police who serve them."
De Blasio accused the administration of renewing "a racist assault on our immigrant communities."
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said mayors cannot"pick and choose what laws they want to follow."
Other jurisdictions on the Justice Department's list included: Denver; San Francisco; the Washington state county that includes Seattle; Louisville, Kentucky; California's capital Sacramento; New York's capital Albany, Mississippi's capital Jackson; West Palm Beach, Florida; the county that includes Albuquerque, New Mexico; and others.
In the 2016 fiscal year, the 23 jurisdictions received about$39 million in the public safety grants, which are now jeopardized in the current dispute. Fiscal 2017 grants have been stalled in the ongoing legal fight.
The Justice Department said certain sanctuary cities such as Philadelphia were not on its list due to pending litigation.
The issue is part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown. As a candidate, he threatened to deport all roughly 11 million of them. As president, he has sought to step up arrests of illegal immigrants, rescinded protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and issued orders blocking entry of people from several Muslim-majority countries.
The Justice Department last year threatened to withhold the public safety grants if sanctuary cities failed to adequately share information with ICE, prompting legal battles in Chicago, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
In the Chicago case, a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction, which the administration is appealing, barring the Justice Department from withholding this grant money, which is typically used to help local police improve crime-fighting techniques, buy equipment and assist crime victims.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
SuperLib
Did Trump's wife work illegally in the US?
Tommy Jones
It's rich reading the Keebler Elf complain about the rule of law being undermined given his attempts to shut down legitimate investigations.
It won't be long now until the usual deathly-afraid-of-their-own-shadows conservatives start spouting off incorrectly about how undocumented immigrants are dangerous and a burden to society. Undoubtedly, we'll get more cites from white nationalist publications and personal anecdotes to support their falsehoods.
Tommy Jones
Super: Yes, she did. She should be deported and have to go through the entire process again. If you disagree, you are putting criminal immigrants above citizens.
MAGMA!
CrazyJoe
The Supreme Court long ago established that states do not have to enforce federal law. They can't interfere with federal enforcement but do not have to, and cannot be compelled to, enforce federal law. Funds cannot be withheld from those states for refusing to do so as that would be coercing a state to do something it can constitutionally refuse to do. The was the reason why, in the ACA case, King vs Burwell, the SC ruled that federal funds could not be used to coerce states into expanding Medicaid. All sanctuary states should refuse any documentation to Sessions concerning their policies. Make him go to court for subpoenas. In the end he will accomplish nothing.
bass4funk
States are sipped to comply with Federal Law.
Sancturary cities and the liberal looney admin. are telling local authorities not to cooperate with ICE.
If sanctuary cities can break the rules then I guess the feds convince them as well.
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Nice speech, but the reality is that the heat has been turned up on these leaders if they don’t comply then it looks like you’re going to be prosecuted. Good on The president, we can’t allow to have sanctuary cities, and we can have illegal aliens running around free and taking refuge and putting us in more debt and being a financial burden on the country. Thank you, Mr. President.
bass4funk
$1 Trillion is a bargain compared to the $10 Trillion the Dems added on. Oh, by the way.....
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/sorry-but-illegal-aliens-cost-the-u-s-plenty/
With an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S., that $11.6 billion comes to about $1,050 per person, which The Latin Post hails as "lots of taxes." In fact, it's less than the average paid by citizens in even the lowest-tax states, such as Tennessee, where the average per capita state and local tax burden is $2,805, not to mention high tax areas, like Washington, D.C., where the figure is $7,540, according to data from the Tax Foundation. Media reports point out that illegals pay about 8% of their incomes in state and local taxes, compared with 5.4% for "the 1%," but ignore that average taxpayers, based on the Tax Foundation data, pay an average of 9.48%.
Texas A&M Aggie
"De Blasio accused the administration of renewing "a racist assault on our immigrant communities."" -- article
It's a "racist assault" to enforce existing immigration laws? His comment tells you all you need to know about De Blasio. You can't fix stupid. . . .
Tommy Jones
Love conservative "logic": If the number added to the debt by us is smaller than that added by them, it's no big deal. Very fiscally responsible.
Nice cite to an article that demonstrates undocumented immigrants contribute to society. Yes, there is a claim included by the Heritage Foundation(as Baka chef as Fox "News") that undocumented immigrants use for more in welfare, but that is simply not true.
Tommy Jones
I forgot to mention it was on opinion piece. Very striking evidence indeed!