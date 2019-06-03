Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump announces departure of White House economic adviser Hassett

0 Comments
By Julia Harte
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will "shortly" leave his post, but did not provide a reason for the latest high-level departure from the administration.

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.," Trump said in a Twitter post on Sunday night as he flew to Europe for a series of state visits.

Hassett's impending departure comes at a time of drama between the United States and some of its main trade partners. A trade war is brewing between the United States and China, while Trump has vowed to impose punitive tariffs on all Mexican goods in an intensifying dispute over migration.

Hassett previously served as a scholar of fiscal policy at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank before Trump nominated him to the White House role in 2017. In the White House post, he worked with Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner on a proposed immigration plan that the Republican president unveiled in May and had backed a U.S. move to end waivers of sanctions for countries that buy Iranian oil.

Trump thanked Hassett for his work, and called him a "true friend" in the Twitter post on Sunday. He did not give any indication on who he would name to replace Hassett.

Hassett is poised to become the latest in a long line of senior White House officials and cabinet secretaries to depart the administration since Trump took office in January 2017.

Others who have resigned or been ousted this year alone include Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, White House communications director Bill Shine and Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon.

The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers serves as the chief economic adviser to the administration as a whole. The council's work is research-focused and less concerned with coordinating policy across agencies than the National Economic Council, a separate advisory body currently led by Larry Kudlow.

Trump departed on Sunday night for a trip that takes him to Britain, where he is scheduled to meet with members of the royal family, before going to Ireland and then France to attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the World War Two allied D-Day invasion.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy