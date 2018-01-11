Trump blasts DACA ruling, calls U.S. court system 'broken and unfair'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the federal court system as "broken and unfair" after a judge blocked his administration's move to end a program protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents.
A U.S. District Court judge in San Francisco ruled late on Tuesday that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which Trump has said he will end, should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved.
Under the administration's plan, the program for young people commonly known as "Dreamers" would be phased out over a two-year period, beginning in March.
"It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) ... almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts," the Republican president wrote on Twitter.
The Justice Department said in a statement it "looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation."
But the administration did not immediately appeal the decision by U.S. District Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California. An appeal from that court would typically go to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Some legal experts predicted the Trump administration would be successful if it appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. In December, the country's highest court granted an administration request to block an earlier Alsup order that called for the release of internal documents related to the government's DACA decision.
Several experts also said Tuesday's court ruling could complicate negotiations between congressional Democrats and Republicans trying to reach a deal to resolve the legal status of nearly 700,000 young immigrants covered by the program, which allows them to live and work in the United States.
"The ruling could deflate the pressure on Congress to act in the next week and in our view there remains just as much urgency as ever for a lasting fix," said Michael Tan from the American Civil Liberties Union. Dreamers "don’t need a protracted legal battle," he added.
At a White House meeting on Tuesday before the court ruling, Trump urged lawmakers to quickly reach a bipartisan DACA deal before moving on to even tougher negotiations on a comprehensive immigration bill.
Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer also urged a quick legislative solution. The talks on DACA have become embroiled in negotiations on funding for the federal government, which expires on Jan.
"The ruling last night in no way diminishes the urgency of solving the DACA issue," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "On this, we agree with the White House."
John Cornyn, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, condemned the ruling, but said it would not affect congressional negotiations.
"We're reading the court's opinion. It strikes me as wildly wrong," Cornyn told reporters. "If President Obama can create the Deferred Action program, then certainly President Trump can uncreate it.”
Cornyn said various attempts in the past few months to strike a deal "were basically getting nowhere." Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, disputed that assessment as he emerged from talks on Wednesday and said Jan. 19 was still the goal for a deal so it could be attached to the spending bill.
At a White House news conference, Trump said: "I really believe they are going to come up with a solution." But he repeated his demand that any deal include funding for a border wall with Mexico, which Democrats have resisted.
Trump, in office nearly a year, has a history of attacking courts that rule against him.
After his first version of a travel ban affecting several Muslim-majority countries was blocked, he called it a"ridiculous" decision by a "so-called judge." During his presidential campaign, he attacked the integrity of a Mexican-American judge presiding over a lawsuit involving Trump University.
Alsup said in his ruling the federal government did not have to process new applications from people who had never before received protection under the DACA program. But he ordered the government to continue processing renewal applications from people who had previously been covered.
A majority of those protected under DACA are from Mexico and Central America and have spent most of their lives in the United States, attending school and participating in society.
Trump put their fate in doubt in early September when he said he was ending the DACA program created by former Democratic President Barack Obama and that it was up to Congress to come up with a solution.
In his ruling, Alsup quoted previous tweets by the president in support of Dreamers. "In September," Alsup wrote, "President Trump stated his support for DACA, tweeting: 'Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!'"© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
14 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
Trumo's knee-jerk reaction is to attack whomever or whatever does not allow him to have his way. Very sophisticated.
It is a sad day when the president denigrates institutions that form the bedrock of the US democracy instead of trusting that following the proper procedures will correct any mistakes.
Before you start mouthing off about how incorrect this ruling was, do yourself a favor and limit your comments to what was the judge ruled: that enforcement of Trump's EO should wait until the various court challenges have been resolved. And that, my fellow posters, is exactly the rule of law.
CrazyJoe
Thank you Judge Alsup for wading through the chaotic mire and muck that is trump's "thought process" and his administration's irrational defense.
We are lucky that Benedict Donald is such an ***** moron. If the Evil Fascist Dotard wasn't such an incompetent idiot, his anti-American efforts would truly be dangerous.
Strangerland
Even little Bush had respect for the court system. I can't remember what it was specifically, but the courts ruled against him on something, and in an interview he talked about being disappointed and not agreeing with the courts, but respecting their decision and the structure of the law in America.
Who would have thought 8 years ago that we would be using little Bush as an example of how a president should behave!
Northernlife
Manchild having another dummy spit.
bass4funk
Who cares? We need to be patient and just wait for this to go to the Supreme Court.
Strangerland
That's what little Bush would have said. Contrast that to Trump's comments:
The leader of the US doesn't even respect his own country's constitution.
bass4funk
Well, it doesn’t matter, it’ll go to the Supreme Court and probably get overturned, so I’m not worried.
Now you know how I felt the last 8 years, messed up, huh?
Strangerland
It'll go to the Supreme Court and probably get held up, so you should be worried.
Strangerland
Oops. Probably be upheld.
bass4funk
I don’t believe that at all, but the 9th circuit, Yeah, they never surprise me.
Strangerland
Which is it, do you not believe it at all, or would it not surprise you? These are contradictory statements.
katsu78
"Inside White House sources then reported Trump shouted "I never get what I want!" before locking himself alone in the Oval Office and reportedly blasting loud noises through the tv speaker in the room. Reports differ as to what exactly Trump was playing at a loud volume: some White House staffers reporting "The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down" being played at full volume while others report the sound of gorillas and Trump cheering. Nonetheless, after 10 minutes of Trump's self-isolation, the chime for his Diet Coke call button began ringing repeatedly. According to one anonymous source, this is often how Trump signals he's ready to come out of his room."
bass4funk
Let's make it simple, I believe the SC will not uphold the 9th circuits ruling.
Oh, dear lord, who are these alleged sources?
Strangerland
He provided the source above, follow the link he posted.