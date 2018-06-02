Trump calls for comedian Samantha Bee's firing after crude Ivanka slur

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Friday for comedian Samantha Bee to be fired after she made a vulgar comment about his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump on her cable television program.
His remarks capped a week when a debate over the language used by two television stars became an unexpected proxy for the country's political divide, with Bee's liberal-leaning audience on one side, and fans of the sitcom "Roseanne" and its Trump-supporting star on the other.
On Tuesday, Walt Disney Co's ABC network canceled a revival of "Roseanne" after its star Roseanne Barr made a racist remark in a post on Twitter, comparing a former top Obama administration official to an ape.
Trump criticized ABC and Bob Iger, chief executive officer of Disney, on Twitter, but did not address the content of Barr's comments.
He took exception, however, to Bee's use of a crude term for the female anatomy to describe Ivanka Trump on her show "Full Frontal" on Wednesday, while discussing the president's controversial immigration policies.
"Why aren't they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?" Trump said on Twitter on Friday. "A total double standard but that's O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!"
Both Bee and the TBS cable network, which airs the show, apologized on Thursday.
"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said on Twitter. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."
Following Trump's remarks on Friday, Sal Petruzzi, a TBS spokesman, said there would be no further comment beyond the earlier apologies.
The show immediately faced a backlash from some advertisers.
State Farm Insurance said it had suspended its commercials."We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values," spokesman Jim Camoriano said in a statement.
Autotrader also suspended its sponsorship, calling Bee's comments "offensive" in a statement.
Trump's presidential candidacy was thrown into crisis in 2016 after a tape emerged of him boasting about being able to grab women by their genitalia because of his star status. He had made those comments as he waited to film a segment for the TV program, "Access Hollywood," in 2005.
Trump later apologized, calling it "locker room banter."
After "Roseanne" was canceled, the White House said the president would not defend Barr's comments but pointed to alleged media bias against the TV show, which portrays a working-class American family.
The program, which originally aired from 1988 to 1997, has drawn praise from Trump since its return. Its reboot featured Barr portraying a Trump voter facing off against her sister, an ardent opponent of the president, and tackled other issues reflecting America's political divide.
TBS is owned by Time Warner Inc, which is seeking to merge with AT&T Inc in a move opposed by the Trump administration. Disney is seeking to merge with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
katsu78
When a network cancels a show because the star makes a racist tweet, that's a private business decision. The 1st Amendment is not involved.
When the President of the United States pressures a show to fire its star because he doesn't like the things she said, that's a violation of the 1st Amendment. The POTUS has just violated the US Constitution.
Toasted Heretic
Interesting. As I've said on the previous thread -Trump seems terrified to condemn Barr but is fine with slamming Bee. Because it's his family suffering, natch.
But wait - there was his insult to Ted Cruz' wife. There was his mocking of the Gold Star mother of the American Muslim soldier, Humayun Khan.
So, it's ok to attack other families but not the first, eh?
B-b-but it's so crude, some will say, concerning what Bee said. Well... no more crude than Trump's insulting just how many mothers with his "sons of b*tches" comments about NFL players?
No more crude than Ivanka's exploitation of Chines workers and her disgusting and insensitive showing at the US embassy while Palestinians were being massacred. No more crude than Ivanka posing with a kid in that picture whilst Pa separates whole families .And that's the real issue with Bee, she hit home with an unpleasant truth. In crude terms, yes, but that's using Trump style rhetoric. Fighting fire with fire. Grabbing viewers sympathetic or not by the you-know-what...
Which Trump supporters can't take. So it's deflection all the way.
kurisupisu
@TH
Ms Bee was way off goal re her comment!
Lets draw the line somewhere?
Just write what was said about Ivanka in full here and you’ll have comment deleted...
Toasted Heretic
Depends on what one thinks which is worse. What was said about her, or her shameful business exploits and crass use of her family's name.
The audience seemed to love it in the show. So, I guess, like Trump, she plays to her fan base.
And whilst the use of that word is crude, she wasn't making any racial slurs or has a history of anti-Semitic and conspiracy rants.
This is the new normal in US political discourse. If Bee is fired, if Barr is fired, it's only fair Pa Trump is shown the red card as well, given his transgressions.
bass4funk
Ok, so selective outrage is acceptable, gotcha.
It's different if the President expresses an opinion, which is the Presidents 1st amendment right, now if he acted to force the networks to fire that loon then he would be in violating the constitution. But he is allowed to express his opinion just like the networks have the right to decide who they want to keep or cancel, obviously the networks have a complete bias and that's their prerogative, wrong it may be though. The man is angry and of course he's protecting his daughter, I would do the same for my daughter as well, protect her and speak out and more if I have to. I would blame the President if he didn't standup for her, any decent father would, so I don't fault him for his personal opinion, I don't believe in calling the firing of people, even Roseanne, even as vile and repugnant as her comments were, but ABC made a decision to fire about 150 or more staff members that did nothing wrong, but that's the decision of ABC as crazy as they are, they have that right.