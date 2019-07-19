Trump tries to distance himself from 'send her back' rally chant; many Republicans alarmed

U.S. President Donald Trump tried to distance himself on Thursday from supporters' chants of "send her back" at a rally where he blasted Somalia-born U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, as Republicans worry the incendiary mantra could set the tone for the 2020 campaign.
Omar shot back that Trump was "spewing fascist ideology," and Republicans expressed alarm that the inflammatory chant, building off of provocative tweets and statements by Trump, might become a theme of his 2020 re-election campaign.
"We cannot be defined by this," said conservative Representative Mark Walker, who added that Republican leaders in the House of Representatives discussed the potential political risks at a breakfast with Vice President Mike Pence.
"That does not need to be our campaign call," Walker said.
He and other Republicans denounced the language used by Trump's supporters, which followed a weekend Twitter attack by Trump on Omar and three other Democratic lawmakers, all minority women, saying they should "go back" to where they came from.
All four are U.S. citizens and, with the exception of Omar, were born in the United States. Known on Capitol Hill as "the squad," the four lawmakers are sharp critics of Trump and of the Democratic House leadership. Besides Omar, the other three are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.
Their physical safety and security was emerging as an issue. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson asked the Capitol Police in a letter on Thursday for an emergency meeting to discuss the president's attacks on the four women.
"Last night at a campaign rally, the president once again used inflammatory rhetoric about the four congresswomen," Thompson wrote, adding that the police department "must act swiftly to address heightened threats to these and other members of Congress."
This followed a similar request Thompson made on Monday.
Trump at midday tried to distance himself from the chant. At the White House, he told reporters: "I felt a little bit badly about it. ... I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it. But again I didn’t say that. They did. And I disagreed with."
At the rally, Trump intensified his vilification of the four congresswomen and underscored that such attacks will be a key part of his strategy for winning re-election in 2020. He went on a 20-minute diatribe about them, saying they were welcome to leave the country if they do not like his policies.
When the chant started, Trump paused for several seconds and looked across the crowd silently from the podium. As the chant died down, he resumed his verbal attack.
The chanting was reminiscent of calls to "lock her up" during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
In remarks later to reporters, Omar slammed the president, saying "he's spewing his fascist ideology on stage, telling U.S. citizens to go back because they don't agree with his detrimental policies for our country."
As of Thursday, more than 40 of the 250 Republicans in Congress had criticized Trump over his attacks.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney, asked about the "send her back" chant, said, “It’s very unfortunate for our country. ... And I’m glad the president has spoken out against it.”
U.S. Representative Justin Amash, a longtime Trump critic who left the Republican Party this month to become an independent, tweeted, "A chant like 'Send her back!' is ugly and dangerous, and it is the inevitable consequence of President Trump’s demagoguery. This is how history's worst episodes begin. We must not allow this man to take us to such a place."
The outrage capped a tumultuous Trump-dominated week that took its toll on House members.
"We've got to take a deep breath. We all need to get out of here," Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell told reporters.
"Nerves are frayed. People are on edge. The Republican caucus is at each other’s throats. We’re at each other’s throats. We need to all go home ... and listen to what our constituents care about," she said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
11 Comments
Login to comment
TumbleDry
What a circus...
SimondB
....led by a clown.
PTownsend
But it is. It's too late. The toothpaste's out of the tube. Trump (with assistance from alt reich nabobs and their media in the US and 'abroad') has opened his own version Pandora's box and released full-on ugliness.
David Varnes
What this story leaves out is Trump's pathetic defense, saying he tried to stop the chants by speaking over the chants and resuming his speech 'very fast.'
Of course, video clearly shows Trump twice pausing, the second and louder chant having him pause for 13 seconds before starting his speech again... and continuing to slam Omar, giving tacit approval of the chant and the crowd's reaction.
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/07/18/politics/trump-disavows-ilhan-omar-send-her-back-chant/index.html
So no... his racism is still on display, his demagoguery is clear, and his hatred is a cancer on the United States still.
klausdorth
"I felt a little bit badly about it. ... I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it. But again I didn’t say that. They did. And I disagreed with."
Same ol', same ol'! First yes, then no, blame it on others once there is pressure and of course deny, deny, deny. That's Trump's little political world. And his fan-base "activities" remind me very much of those "Bierhaus" festivities roughly 75 years ago.
bass4funk
Well, he distanced himself from the “send her back” smart, smart move, let Omar and her squad of crazies dig their own graves. The President needs to step back and let this woman do it herself. Omar is polling at a pathetic 9%, she’s doing a great making herself look radical and it’s showing.
PTownsend
But most are unwilling to do anything about it because they want to continue getting big campaign contributions from the corporations and their executive class benefiting from Trump and the Republican programs. (After all, the Republican Party is the party of the wealthy class.)
And because most Republicans know their base is similar to most in trump's base, i.e. they fear 'those not from their demographic'. (PC talk)
quercetum
A man is waiting in a line in Walmart and a woman in front of him is speaking on her cell phone in a foreign language. When she hangs up the man behind her says rudely, “ hey lady I noticed that you are talking in a foreign language, if you are from Mexico stop talking Mexican. You are in America now speak English.” The woman replies “what are you talking about?” The man replies even more rudely “ look if you insist on speaking in Mexican go back to Mexico where you came from. You are in America now speak English.” The woman states “ I’m not Mexican as I was speaking in my native tongue.” The man states “ if you are speaking in your native tongue I don’t care, just go back where you came from. The woman at that point smiles at this man and states “ I’m glad you made that comment as you and I agree on this. I am native American and I was speaking Iroquois. If you insist in speaking in your native tongue which is English why don’t you go back to England where you came from.”
And in this case Trump should go back to Germany where he came from if he doesn’t like the people here, but I just read he is not welcomed in the town his grandfather left. A majority of people that Trump has thrown under a bus, their family history goes back longer than his family in this country. Look who’s calling the kettle black . Draft evasion is in Trump’s DNA as his grandfather was a draft evader in Germany as well.
PTownsend
Only in the minds of his staunchest supporters. True believers, after all. It's not surprising the most dishonest president in modern history has attracted so many like-minded followers.
klausdorth
"The President needs to step back ......"
With all due respect, but let me correct just one word in this sentence:
"The President needs to step down .... ".
He surprises me every day with more negative news (than I ever expected).
bass4funk
That goes for both sides, that a political survival and both parties do it. So you’re right on that, nothing wrong with it, if both sides wouldn’t do it, politics in the US and in most countries would be like some of these banana republics.
Same thing on the Dems side. For all the big mouth talk of AOC and the rest of her intelligent squad, in the end, they know where their bread is buttered and they know Pelosi runs the ship behind the scenes.
Doesn’t matter, politically, optically, it was a smart move, let Omar dig her own grave.
Dishonest? Disagree. I think the last President was the most sneakiest and dishonest.
Blacklabel
This whole thing has an Avenatti feel to it. Liberals going all in to support someone who is involved in a lot of questionable actions and who says questionable things. Just because she hates Trump, liberals seem to be blind to the warning signs.
Sh1mon M4sada
Seems to me like it doesn't matter what the situation is, you'll always spin it as a negative development.
To me, and note I'm no fan of Trump, Trump is walking back from what is obviously a very fluid situation. Yes, he made a mistake originally, but he is consciously walking back. Some credit is due for both Republican and Dems in condemning Trump's original racist rant, which has resulted in a public reversal by Trump. Isn't that worth noting?
If no credit is given, nobody would bother in the future and democratic debate would simply become 'dissers will always diss'.