Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day

By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the sources said.

The sources stressed that the plan could change. It was unclear whether Trump would speak on Wednesday.

Trump will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the sources told Reuters. He is likely to be in Florida by the time Biden is inaugurated at midday on Wednesday.

A handful of White House aides plan to work for Trump in Palm Beach as the former real estate tycoon works on retaining his clout in the Republican Party.

Some advisers have been urging the president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.

Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is planning to issue more pardons before leaving, according to sources who added that he has been considering the unprecedented option of pardoning himself.

Trump has been trying to head off a conviction in the Senate on articles of impeachment that are based on the Jan 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

A poll by the Pew Research Center said Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29%) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

They should play some Tom Petty as he’s leaving.

“Don’t come around here no more”

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Worst president in the history of the US.

How in the world did a 6-time bankrupt, 5-time draft dodging, pathological lying narcissist become the darling of American conservatives?

How in the world do Republicans still support this failed human and wannabe dictator?

I remember reading a few decades ago that the US could end by being divided into several smaller countries. I can see that in the future, The US may not be around forever as it is now.

The sight of redneck rioters who believe in QAnon and other nonsense storming the capitol should be a wakeup call. Normal people need to define a new boundary for a normal society and push the nutcases back to the Confederacy in the south. If you want to fly Confederate flags, move there and make your own country.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"The final count down"!

Of course he wants to leave walking on a red carpet and a band playing for his final farewell.

So, give him what he wants: "MY WAY"! Or maybe even better: "The winner takes it all, the looser has to fall"!

For the younger generation who probably doesn't remember:

"I don't wanna talk. About the things we've been trough. Though it's hurting me. Now it's history. I've played all my cards. And that's what you've done too. Nothing more to say. No more ace to play!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

