Trump rolls out plan for path to citizenship for 1.8 million 'Dreamers'

U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to sign on to a plan that would open a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million "Dreamers," young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children, senior White House officials said on Thursday.
The White House presented the offer as a major concession aimed at attracting enough votes from Democrats. But it includes a number of elements such as tightening border security and deterring new immigrants to appeal to Republican hardliners.
"This is kind of a bottom line for the president," a senior official told reporters, saying it would be up to lawmakers to determine some of the details. "If it's realistic, then he'll sign it. If it isn't realistic, then he won't sign it."
Trump's plan, which the White House hopes will be first voted on in the Senate in early February, would require Congress to set up a $25 billion "trust fund" to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, and invest in better protections at the northern border with Canada.
It would also require Congress to limit family sponsorship of immigrants to spouses and minor children and end a visa lottery system for certain countries, the officials said.
Congress would have to allocate additional money to border guards and immigration judges, and change rules to allow for the rapid deportation of illegal immigrants from countries other than Mexico and Canada who arrive at the U.S. border, the officials said.
To become law, the measures would also need to pass the House of Representatives. A second senior official declined to speculate on whether the plan would pass the Republican-controlled chamber.
"I think the House will have an independent vehicle," the second official said. "We're not trying to force something on the House."
Trump, whose hardline immigration stance was a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign, said in September he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program for Dreamers that was created by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama unless Congress came up with a new law.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
20 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
Nice twist here. Villify and terminate DACA, walk away from billions and billions for a wall we were guaranteed Mexico would pay for and forcing a shutdown in the process. Then turning right around and offering citizenship to the beneficiaries of DACA in exchange for roughly the same amount for the wall. Adding in other tidbits to please the base.
Why forcevrge shutdown when you had been offered substantially what you just asked for?
Why ask for money from the US for a wall Mexixo is going to pay for?
CrazyJoe
$25 billion would go a long way in funding research for next generation energy sources, or paying for people's health care, but whatever.
The infrastructure of the United States is crumbling.
We have roads, bridges, sewers, and other infrastructure that has become unsafe because of it's age and lack of proper maintenance.
Let's take this money and use it to repair bridges....
PTownsend
Stop it with the wall!
If Trump and the GOP really want to help US businesses, they'd focus on infrastructure instead of the wall, which no one can say with any degree of certainty how effective it will be. There are many ways to enter the US illegally, after all.
If Trump and the GOP really want to help American people, they'd do something about healthcare for ALL Americans.
Ignoring human cost, which it's clear Trump and the R's care nothing about, how much is the opioid crisis costing US taxpayers and businesses? Police cost? Medical? Judicial?
I know Trump supporters say it's the D's fault (neener-neener-libsdems), but when the president is a Republican, both the House and the Senate have Republican majorities, and the heads of all federal organizations are run by Republicans, the buck stops with them.
I know Trump spends most of his time golfing, but that shouldn't be used as an excuse to defend him.
Wolfpack
Trump is a fool. No amnesty, no chain migration, and deport the 11 million illegal aliens over time. Build the wall. US citizens have to obey the law. Non-citizens should respect America and obey the law as well. Those that follow the law, waited, and paid registration costs should not be made fools of by allowing illegals to steal residency and even citizenship.
Blacklabel
You do know that the amount of money we have isnt limited to 25 billion dollars right? Thats about 1.5 aircraft carriers worth of money, no big deal. No reason that all the other important things cant be done too, especially as the GDP is now 3-4% regularly. (Thanks Obama!)
its simply amazing that you ask for "protection" 800,000 people, Trump has gone so far toward you that his own people hate the deal now. Gives you 1.8 million and citizenship too and you still dont like the deal because you have to pay for the "stupid wall", it gets built, promise kept and cant make fun of it anymore?
Just shows you dont want a "deal", you want all that you want while giving nothing. Take your 1.8 million future voters and run while its there. He is even giving you the people who were eligible but didnt even apply for DACA, thats crazy.
Tommy Jones
Why is it so difficult for conservatives to understand a big issue with the wall is Train-Wreck guaranteed it would be paid for by Mexico but it has become this huge impediment to getting anything accomplished.
Another issue is it isn't a one-off cost.
Another issue is the questionable effectiveness. Tunnels have been in use for a long time.
Another issue with the Immigration fear driving conservatives is that it is based on falsehoods and half-truths. Immigrants commit far less crime than citizens. They aren't eligible for welfare programs. They add to society.
If you want to paint Trump forcing a shutdown for no reason over what he turned around and offered as him compromising, okay.
Aly Rustom
PTownsend
Very well said!!
nishikat
I knew it. The last time the Republicans gave away a bunch was Reagan. The typical FOX, Hannity, and Friends viewer should remember this well since they were in their 40s at that time.
For what the laughable wall? All you need is a 25 dollar ladder.
It's 100% all on Trump
It happened under Reagan and looks like with Trump it's part II. This is all on the Republicans.
Black Sabbath
Definitely no chain migration. Otherwise we'll end up with a bunch of people with s*thle family names like O'Reilly, Hannity, Coulter, Arpaio, Napolitano, Miller and Drumpf.
SuperLib
If the deal is as it seems, and if the path to citizenship is reasonable, the Democrats need to jump on this.
Blacklabel
If you do the math, Dems can buy 1.8 million lifetime votes for $13,889 each, take the deal! (25 billion divided by 1.8 million if my math is right).
I dont like this deal at all. My friends who marry Japanese and transfer back to the USA have to spend 12-18 months, pay thousands of dollars to immigration, pay lawyers and do tons of background investigations just to get the wife residency, not citizenship. That whole time their family is separated while they wait and wait.
But people who were carried over the border late at night get citizenship for free? Liberals cant stand that an illegal immigrant family might be separated so they want grandma and auntie to come too? Its insane. If Dems turn this deal down, its going to turn out very badly for them.
Black Sabbath
The Democrats need to jump on this.
Why? None of this is our problem. Republican control the Federal Govt.
You want better results? Vote Democrat come November.
nishikat
You must remember Reagan's amnesty well in the news. I don't because I was a very young child at the time. Why do Republican voters take such abuse and keep clinging to this orange clown in a cult-like manner, especially when there were other decent Republican choices who would be handling this much better. Republicans are very dissapointed and so must your friends who spend all those 10s of thousands of dollars to bring their Japanese wives back to the American (and not even have citizenship). And Trump is giving the Dreamers the dream deal that is costing absolutely nothing. If I were a Trump voter with a Japanese wife that I want to bring back to America I would be steaming right now at Trump too.
Yes, and it's all on Reagan and Trump. And it will continue under Trump's wall with cheap ladders. Trump is president and the government is controlled by the Republicans. It's under Trump's watch. There are no Dems in control. This is all on Trump
bass4funk
Liberals keep saying that. So then I’ll counter that by saying, why shouldn’t we end the diversity program or eliminate chain migration?
Come on you guys, you want everything, but don’t want to give up anything. Either way, if the Democrats want DACA, they will have to say Aufwiedersehen to chain migration and the diversity visa program.
Apparently with this new system it’s going to be a lot more difficult, plus with the increased security that will be implemented, it will be a lot harder for them to do that.
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/immigration/327229-crimes-by-illegal-aliens-not-legal-immigrants-are-the-real
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/aug/7/l-county-hands-13-billion-billion-illegals-welfare/
The left keep peddling that BS. Enough of the Koop aid! Illegals from 3rd worlds do commit more crimes on average than native born citizens.
No, if Schumer wants his dreamers to stay in the country, he’d better make a deal or else Trump will just do exactly what DACA stands for: Deferment and he wouldn’t flinch on that, so let’s see how serious the Dems really are, Trump can wait, but the dreamers can't, it’s either this or they’ll have to get their flight tickets ready.
bass4funk
And hello to higher taxes, I hope people vote Democrat so they can see the economy tank and businesses leave again, that’ll work, but yes, at least they’ll give illegals status, that’s the main thing, I mean, screw money and Americans.
Democrats are funny people, without them, life wouldn’t be as funny.
Reckless
Sounds like a good deal to me. Trump is a pragmatist. Both sides will be able to claim victory.
PTownsend
Which, assuming the US wants to continue to spend trillions more on wars and war industries, will be inevitable in a few short years, thanks to Trump and the GOP's tax plan. Even if the US wants to reduce its entitlement programs for war industries and other multinational corporations, taxes will increase. And so will the deficit. Thank you Trump and the GOP.
I assume none of the businesses you claim to have stock in are among those whose shares increased in value after they shifted manufacturing outside the country.
Are Trump's companies still manufacturing outside the US? Maybe if he'd show his tax info (not those he scammed Maddow with) the American public, the majority of whom don't support him, could learn more about his business dealings and potential conflicts of interest.
bass4funk
What?
There’s a lot we can cut on social programs, but I feel more comfortable with a strong military. And the way the stock market is going, that won’t happen for a very long time and if the Dems take power again what will the do, increase taxes? They’ll shoot themselves in the foot all over again. Hey, even Starbucks is starting to give out bonuses...Starbucks! Unbelievable!
We can offset that once the economy is stronger and more jobs are created and more people spend money and invest and put it back into the economy, Trump gets 4 more years, take that to the bank, (pun intended)
goldorak
Sounds pretty reasonable to me. Extended-family immigration has been poorly managed in both the us and Europe for decades.
Laguna
The $25 billion wall "trust fund" is a great idea. Invested well, much of what is needed can be funded by interest. Existing sections need repair, and limited new sections are needed in newly populated border areas. Perhaps some new tech would be nice. This'll likely be sufficient to assuage Trump's wallmania.Then, when a Dem wins the presidency in 2020, the remainder can go to domestic infrastructure.