Trump says 'I'm not a racist;' keeps door open for DACA deal

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday "I'm not a racist" in response to reports that he had described immigrants from Haiti and African countries as coming from "shithole countries."
Trump also said he was "ready, willing and able" to reach a deal to protect illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported but that he did not believe Democrats wanted an agreement. He tweeted earlier on Sunday that the existing program would "probably" be discontinued.
The debate over immigration policy became increasingly acrimonious after it was reported on Thursday that the Republican president used the word "shithole" to describe Haiti and African countries in a private meeting with lawmakers.
The comments led to harsh recriminations from Democrats and Republicans alike, with some critics accusing Trump of racism, even as bipartisan talks continued in the U.S. Congress to seek a bipartisan compromise to salvage the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
Asked by a reporter in Florida whether he was a racist, Trump said: "No. I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."
Trump has threatened to end DACA, but he seemed to keep the door open for a deal when he told reporters before dinner on Sunday night: "We're ready, willing and able to make a deal on DACA, but I don't think the Democrats want to make a deal…. The Democrats are the ones that aren't going to make a deal."
Efforts to extend the program are further complicated because it could make a funding bill to avert a government shutdown due Friday more difficult.
"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military," Trump said earlier on Twitter.
A U.S. judge ruled last Tuesday that DACA should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved.
"I hope that we are actually going to work on fixing DACA," said Representative Mia Love on CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday. "We cannot let this derail us."
Love, whose parents are from Haiti, had criticized Trump for his remarks and called on him to apologize.
Trump denied making the disparaging remarks on Friday, although U.S. Senator Richard Durbin, who was in the White House meeting, said the president had used the term. One participant at the meeting on Sunday denied that Trump used the term and another said he did not recall Trump making such comments.
Asked on Sunday whether his inflammatory remarks made it harder to get a DACA deal, Trump said: "Did you see what various senators in the room say about my comments? They weren't bad."
Lawmakers hope to reach an immigration deal before Jan. 19, when Congress must pass a funding bill or the government will shut down. Some Democrats insist that the DACA question be addressed by then.
Lawmakers are trying to combine some form of relief for DACA immigrants along with enhanced border security, including a wall along the Mexican border, sought by Trump. The president's inflammatory comments left lawmakers struggling to find a path forward.
"I hope we can move beyond that. What was reported was unacceptable. But what we have to do is not let that define this moment," said Republican Senator Cory Gardner on CBS's "Face the Nation" program.
Republican Senator David Perdue, who was at the same White House meeting and had said he did not recall whether Trump made the comment, was more explicit on Sunday. He called the new stories a "gross misrepresentation."
"I'm telling you, he did not use that word," he said on ABC's "This Week" program.
However, Republicans and Democrats have both said they either heard Trump say it, or heard directly from colleagues who did.
Republican Senator Jeff Flake said on Sunday he was told about the remarks by colleagues who attended the meeting, before the news reports emerged.
"I heard that account before the account even went public," he said on "This Week."
One of Trump's top advisers, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, said on "Fox News Sunday" she did not recall if Trump used "that specific phrase." She also appeared to rebut Trump's remarks from earlier in the day. "DACA is not dead," she said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Tommy Jones
First DACA is dead, now it may not be. Superb negotiating skills.
Where is Trump this weekend? At the WH getting work done, or at one of his properties playing golf? That's correct. He's stuffing the pockets of his golf pants with taxpayer money. Kuddos to Trump!
Yubaru
Your actions and words say something totally different! An intelligent person never says "I'm smart", they let their actions and others say if for them!
If Trump wasn't a racist, he wouldn't need to say it himself! Other's would say it for him!
Weasel
Well, at least he's now not denying he's a still a racist - it's just he's now trying to control the public perception of what's the order of magnitude.
Jimizo
I hope he’s less racist than the racist groups whose material he reads and retweets.
ClippetyClop
Apparently, we are supposed to judge him on his actions, not his words.
Yep, still a bigoted imbecile then
bass4funk
I think so, he shouldn’t budge an inch if he doesn’t get any funding on the wall, if the Dems say No, then No to the dreamers. Don’t make the mistake Reagan made.
Thousands of business deals have been conducted during a good game.
Not as bad as when the last President took two planes one for himself and one for his wife, talk about a serious tax payer waste.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/mar/13/obama-first-lady-flew-separate-planes-la-same-day/
maybeperhapsyes
I'm not American so what I have to say about Trump is meaningless.
However...I wonder how many here are American?
How many here truly understand the nature of politics and how one must rob Peter to pay Paul.
How many here dislike Trump because....well, they just don't like him!
How many here can honestly say that Obama did any better in two terms!! Or did he just have his head in the sand on the real issues.
How many here can say that H. Clinton would have been any better?
So many questions I want to ask because as far as I can tell... he ain't doing such a bad job for his first year. Tackling real issues that should have been tackled years back.
So he ain't the sharpest tool in the box. He has advisors for that!
He ain't the most eloquent of speakers... eh...yep...I'll give you that one.
Just my thoughts guys...as an outsider.
Be kind.
Tommy Jones
Why does Trump need funding for a wall? I was under the distinct impression that Mexico was going to pay for the wall. Now, where ever would I have gotten that impression?
"I would rarely leave the White House because there's so much work to be done," Trump, 69, tells ITK. "I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off."
It displays intellectual dishonesty when a poster equates wasteful spending that does not enrich oneself with wasteful spending that does enrich oneself.
TorafusuTorasan
It should be easy to point out which major business deals Trump has conducted while golfing then. Remember that the top economies of Europe and Asia--Germany and China--are led by non-golfers. So you imagine that Angela Merkel conducts business meetings on the ski slopes? I think it is much more plausible that Trump is simply playing golf on the golf course, cause yakking excessively is against golf etiquette--and the little detail that he is not supposed to be doing private business while in his current gig.
Wakarimasen
his comments were possibly misreported. Still made me smile. He does have a knack for putting his foot in it.
although possibly some small truth in the observation that some of these countries are appallingly run, have ridiculous levels of poverty and corruption, have huge disparities of wealth and income and therefore have lots of their citizens wanting to leave to find a better life in US or Europe or Canada or Australia or almost anywhere else.
Goodlucktoyou
1 vs 1. i guess some people may view trailer home rednecks as racist, but a billionaire?
Dango bong
illegal means criminal activity punishable by fine or jail. illegal immigrants are not undocumented, they are criminals
Tommy Jones
If someone can point to where the word "illegal" is used in the Immigration and Nationality Act, we can have a discussion on whether undocumented immigrants are illegal immigrants.
Tommy Jones
If undocumented immigrants faced criminal prosecution in removal proceedings, they world be guaranteed a public defender.
Dango bong
@Tommy you realize we have a proper process for entering the US? Skirting that is "i l l e g a l"
Ricky Kaminski
So these comments were made/notmade (coughcough) in a private meeting where he was speaking frankly and casually? Trump basically being trump. Anyone rushing to go live in Haiti?
Switch to Anderson Cooper crying on CNN talking about himself and how HE was there in HAITI , HE saw stuff go down , and HE knows and feels their suffering.
Give me a break. These witchhunts are getting sillier by the day.
Tommy Jones
You do realize that words have meanings and the words in the Immigration and Nationality Act, which covers entry into the US, do not include the word "illegal."
Chicanoinjapan
David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK openly, and ironically admits to loving Trump. That alone says a lot.
mukashiyokatta
Massively unpopular, lowest ratings in history, failing administration, unstable, unlearned, hates and despises huge sections of the populace, the entire country wants him ousted. DUMP TRUMP!
Dango bong
IF we can legally skirt the process and enter the country any way we like, why have a process in the first place? You can not steal from a store and say "it doesn't say I can go to jail anywhere in your store"
nice try
Tommy Jones
Stores do not write laws.
It would behoove you to do some research.
TorafusuTorasan
The modern immigration legal system dates back to about 1924. Before that, the only law explicitly banning a country's immigrants was the Chinese Exclusion Act. People didn't analyze immigration's legality, they mostly just bellyached (like Trump) about their least favorite immigrant groups. It is rumored that WOP was an acronym for With Out Papers. So you want to argue that a large percent of Italian Americans need to be deported because of what their forebears did?
Laguna
Excuse me. Funding?
PTownsend
If you honestly believe that, you're showing your personal interpretation of what others have said based on your worldview. Understanding is in the eye of the beholder, after all. Or else your knowledge of vocabulary is very limited.
Many documented examples of Trump's discriminatory business practices and his 'honest' verbal attacks against non-whites have been shown. You've chosen to ignore them and believe differently. And before you call anyone 'perpetually outraged', look in a mirror.
Yubaru
Neither do presidents.
smithinjapan
"No. I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."
He is absolutely a racist, as is everyone who defends him. Period. Fact.
bass4funk: "I think so, he shouldn’t budge an inch if he doesn’t get any funding on the wall, if the Dems say No, then No to the dreamers."
Well, it would prove at least in part he's less of a racist than he says he is, but we all know he's only leveraging the Dreamers for his own personal gain. That's all. So, not only is he a racist bigot (as are his supporters), he's a selfish, inhumane person as well. And remember, the wall you are talking about is to keep out "rapists", no?
Tommy Jones
"I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall."
I'm a little confused who said this bevause the guy that is supposed to have said this is asking the US Congress, which is not Mexico, for money to build a wall.
viking68
Face it, Trump said the things being reported, and he is a racist. Too late and too little on the denial. There are too many people reporting he said what was reported. Even the Repubs are going from no memory to having a memory. Trump has many Haitian friends??? Foolish Trump on show again.
Regarding Haiti, Haiti has had economic problems primarily from 1st world countries lording over the small island, starting with France and then the U.S.
It was pushed into a war with France over control of its agricultural production that was finally settled with crushing debt to pay to be free from French control. Then, creditors backed by the U.S. came for their pound of flesh.
More hostage taking by fanatics?
There's not much difference between this extremist statement and a ME extremest statement of cutting off someone's head. Do this, or we will hurt or kill someone.
Strangerland
No, it's not a fact. I have no love for the guy - I think he is the most inept president the US has seen - but while his comments here are definitely inappropriate, and likely are an indicator of his racist beliefs, they are not clearly racist in and of themselves, and therefore labeling anyone who disagrees with that as racist doesn't do anyone any good. It simply pisses off people who are not racist, and disagree with being called racists, which unfortunately will be more likely to cause them to defend Trump rather than join us in criticizing him.
It's like I've been saying on the sexual assault threads, when we get girls trying to demonize all men due to the actions of a few - it simply creates enemies instead of creating allies.
There is more than enough stuff to criticize about Trump without needing to make stuff up.
Aly Rustom
Best joke I've heard all day
smithinjapan
Strangerland: "No, it's not a fact. I have no love for the guy - I think he is the most inept president the US has seen - but while his comments here are definitely inappropriate, and likely are an indicator of his racist beliefs, they are not clearly racist in and of themselves..."
Uhhh... excuse me? Saying "Mexicans are rapists" is not racist? Firing people for their skin color is not racist? Saying the judge who has blocked him can't know what he's talking about "because he's Mexican" despite being born and raised in the US is not racist? Those are all things Trump has said, and then some, and are being referenced on top of the -- YES, racist! -- "countries are crapholes" and "Haitians all have AIDS" comments he made. Unbelievable that you don't consider these things racist.
"and therefore labeling anyone who disagrees with that as racist doesn't do anyone any good."
I never labelled the people who disagree with that as racist, I said people who DEFEND him are just as bad as he is. But hey, if you don't think his comments are racist, easy to see how you would mistake what else was actually said.
Aly Rustom: "Best joke I've heard all day"
Nah, the "I'm the least racist person you've ever interviewed" that followed it is funnier... in the sad, pathetic "funny" that is Trump, of course.
smithinjapan
"It's like I've been saying on the sexual assault threads, when we get girls trying to demonize all men due to the actions of a few - it simply creates enemies instead of creating allies."
Wow, and my stuff has been getting deleted as "off-topic"! And no, it's not like that at all, except you are the same person saying such things.
Bungle
In what way is Trump a racist?
Strangerland
By refusing to rent to people based on their race.
Pretty much the textbook definition of racism.
Wakarimasen
Maybe he can show he is not racist by choosing a non-Caucasian for his next wife? that is often the tack taken by pols and journos and so on ho express right wing views.......
Nessie
In the racist way.
Such as by trying to make an moral equivalence between pro-fascist and anti-fascist protesters in North Carolina.
nandakandamanda
None of us are born racist, but listening to our olders and betters banging on, subconsciously most of us do pick up shadowy prejudices and start to discriminate. Every race does it. "I am not a racist!" are the words of someone who has not bothered to search deeply inside, often said by people who are in fact racists. They just do not like people accusing them of that. There are three types of racist, and they cover about 90% of the planet in my opinion, ie people who say either:
"I am a racist and proud of it."
"I am not a racist."
"I am probably a racist but ashamed of it and working on it."
And finally, the last 10% who are saints and innocents who do not have a racist bone in their body, who do not even notice any differences, and if they do, simply see the peoples of the world as flowers in the garden.
Bintaro
I knew someone like that in my extended family. When he got drunk at Christmas dinner he would generally say :
"I'm not racist, but there are too many blacks in our country !!!"
Black Sabbath
"I'm not a racist." Trump said, "I just play one on TV."
Jimizo
One of my relatives had a slightly different and slightly more honest prelude. He used to say “Call me racist if you like, but...” before saying something racist.
Trump should man up and use that line. A tweet starting with “Call me a racist if you like, but here’s something I found on the net from known racists”.
At least you know where you are rather than with the nebulous, wishy-washy, hide-the-ball racism from the spineless.
Strangerland
Reminds me of the old "not to be racist but...", which is invariably followed by something racist.
Kuya 808
Mexican is not a race, it's a nationality.
Strangerland
Ahh, the old 'you used the wrong word, so there is nothing wrong with the discrimination' argument.
Bungle
@Strangerland
Irrelevant, and no, it really isn't.
Trump is advocating discrimination, the palatability of which depends on one's political bent.
Bungle
@Nessie
Sounds like "he's racist because he's racist" circular thinking to me.
bass4funk
Why because Durbin said so?
How do you know Trump is lying? Maybe Durbin is lying. Do you ANY proof as to which person is telling truth?
Does that mean, it’s a lie because they can’t recall what was said?
How do you know he doesn’t? Have you seen his contact phone list?
Doesnt change the fact of what it is and how the government mismanaged the economy for decades.
When was the last time you went there on vacation?
That’s what politicians do, if he didn’t, then he should get out of politics immediately.
Whoa, homie....you calling me a flat out racist? I sure hope not.
It's to keep illegal aliens out.
Goodlucktoyou
he should just follow Durette. just say "I'm a racist, but so what? I'm rich, you aren't. I'm the president, you aint. so go jump!"
Black Sabbath
So, a question for the people who don't think Trump, or Coulter, or Hannity, or Ingram, or Limbaugh are racists:
Who is? Who was?
Was George Wallace racist? Or Bull Connor?
Robert Lee?
Tommy Jones
Love it when Trumpophiles ask, "How do you know who is lying?" when there is a question about credibility between Trump and anyone. The answer is simple: Trump has been a pathological liar since long before he became president, which means he had zero credibility.
Tommy Jones
Just because someone hasn't/wouldn't go somewhere does not mean Trump's choice of words were anywhere near appropriate.
Tommy Jones
I'm curious what one poster will do to another poster if the first poster is calling the second poster a racist.
Wakarimasen
I'm not a racist but I am prejudiced. That ok?
bass4funk
But how do you know and can you prove it, doesn’t matter what you personally feel, can you prove it?
No, but Trump was saying what a lot of people say with no shame whatsoever. How do you think people describe South side Chicago, Compton, Oakland? Exactly in the same, manner. Trump, if he did say those words shouldn’t have said them in public, but pests be real, everyone knows what these places are, even if you don’t want to say those words.
Tommy Jones
Anyone that has been awake for the past three years knows Trump has no credibility. From impersonating an employee singing Trump's praises to claiming he has a plan to replace Obamacare with something better, Trump has rarely been truthful. These things are classified.
A lot of people describe red states as shtholes, but that doesn't mean professionals or people in highly respected positions should use the same language.
Trumpohiles just aren't understanding that a president shouldn't act like the hillbillies and rednecks that voted him in.
Bungle
I strongly suspect that those posters complaining the loudest about Trump’s choice of words would be among the very first to bolt if offered the chance to live in one of those countries like Haiti.
nandakandamanda
Tommy Jones, are you happy calling all those good folks 'red necks' and 'hillbillies'?
zichi
FactChecking Trump on his first year in office reveals many lies and mistruths. He's broken the sound barrier with more than 2,000. That’s an average of more than 5.6 a day.
Trump, “We can build the wall in one year and we can build it for much less money than what they’re talking about.”
Still another four years and maybe beyond which will eventually add up to some kind of record, but will it be one he'll claim?
itsonlyrocknroll
Donald Trump, can neither be mistaken for a diplomat or a Politian. In all honesty Donald Trump has never entertained the pretence.
And to make matters worse Merkel could foolishly follow Marcon lead and provoke Trump to conclude nafta negotiations disastrously the German economy.
Merkel could join Macron in Davos for epic clash with Trump
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-davos-meeting-merkel/merkel-could-join-macron-in-davos-for-epic-clash-with-trump-idUSKBN1F30HB
FizzBit
How is it you get away with posting this crap without getting moded, yet write the word snowflake and it's an automatic cut.