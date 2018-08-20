Trump says he has 'nothing to hide' from Mueller

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had "nothing to hide" from the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and denied that his top lawyer had turned on him by cooperating with the probe.
Trump, in a series of tweets, denounced the New York Times for a Saturday story saying White House Counsel Don McGahn has cooperated extensively with the special counsel, Robert Mueller. The Times said McGahn had shared detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether Trump obstructed justice.
"I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn't have to," Trump said in a tweet. Trump said the newspaper made it seem like McGahn had turned on the president - as White House counsel John Dean had in the Watergate investigation of former President Richard Nixon - "when in fact it is just the opposite."
As White House counsel since the beginning of the Trump administration, McGahn could have rare insight into the president's thinking.
His lengthy testimony - 30 hours over three voluntary interviews, according to the Times - could be crucial in determining whether the president acted with an improper, or“corrupt,” intent when he took actions like firing former FBI Director James Comey, legal experts said. That is a key part to an obstruction of justice case.
Citing a dozen current and former White House officials and others briefed on the matter, the Times said that McGahn had shared information, some of which the investigators would not have known about.
On Saturday evening, McGahn's lawyer confirmed the White House counsel had cooperated with Mueller's team. "Mr. McGahn answered the Special Counsel team's questions fulsomely and honestly," William Burck said, explaining the president did not ask McGahn to refrain from discussing any matters.
Trump's outside legal counsel, Rudy Giuliani, said McGahn's cooperation would help bolster Trump's claims that he did nothing wrong.
"The president encouraged him to testify, is happy that he did, is quite secure that there is nothing in the testimony that will hurt the president," Giuliani said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Dean, who has criticized Trump in recent years, voiced support for McGahn. "McGahn is doing right!" he wrote on Twitter.
According to the New York Times, McGahn described Trump's furor toward the Russia investigation and the ways in which the president urged McGahn to respond to it.
Jens David Ohlin, a professor of criminal law at Cornell University, said that even if McGahn told investigators he thought Trump acted lawfully his testimony would still be pivotal.
“The McGahn interviews will add a lot of detail about what was happening behind the scenes and make Mueller’s account much fuller," said Ohlin.
Trump has denied his campaign colluded with Russia and has repeatedly attacked the probe as illegitimate.
On Sunday, he compared Mueller with 1950s-era U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy, whose anti-Communist crusade eventually led to his censure by the Senate.
"Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in a period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The newspaper reported McGahn's motivation to speak with the special counsel as an unusual move that was in response to a decision by Trump's first team of lawyers to cooperate fully. But it said another motivation was McGahn's fear he could be placed in legal jeopardy because of decisions made in the White House that could be construed as obstruction of justice.
The newspaper said McGahn was also centrally involved in Trump's attempts to fire the special counsel, which investigators might not have discovered without him.
McGahn cautioned to investigators he never saw Trump go beyond his legal authorities.
His testimony would be even more important if Trump does not sit for an interview with Mueller.
Giuliani said that discussions over a presidential interview continue with Mueller's office and that he would not be rushed into having Trump testify "so that he gets trapped in perjury."
In trying to make his argument with "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, Giuliani said "Truth isn't truth," to which Todd replied: "This is going to become a bad meme."
plasticmonkey
Trump’s presidency has become so ridiculous it’s hard to even comment.
Giuliani sums up the Trumpster mentality best: truth isn’t truth. Absolute relativism.
CrazyJoe
McCarthy ruined innocent American's lives for political gain. That sounds an awful lot like what Trump has been doing.
PTownsend
Good. So he’ll sit down with Mueller and answer questions. Nothing to hide = no worries about ‘perjury trap’.
The words of master media manipulator Trump using ‘the media’ to defend himself and appeal to his base, who’ll believe and parrot his every soundbite. While at the same time attacking 'the media'.
One of many differences between what ultra-rightist McCarthy and his fellow rightwingers did was they attacked and punished innocent Americans using the flimsy argument they were communist stooges somehow connected to Stalinist Russia.
Whereas today Mueller has actual evidence (waiting for ‘Putin says can’t prove it!’) showing DIRECT connections between Trump’s business bunds and ultra-rightist Russia.
bass4funk
Which would be a stupid thing to do. He may not have anything to hide, but Mueller has everything to gain if Trump talks. If I were in that situation and absolutely nothing to hide, I would just give Mueller the bird and let him TRY and subpoena me, I would show up and then be on my merrily way.
With good reason.
Oh, here we go... ROFL! Yeah, ok.
Northernlife
Looking forward to see Trumps tax returns you know the most recent ones not from 10 years...
bass4funk
And if that happens then what? Or if it doesn't happen, then what?
Blacklabel
It’s called a perjury “trap” not just perjury for a reason. Flynn didn’t lie to the FBI yet he was put in a position where it was best for him to just plead guilty to lying and move on.
Same for Papadapolous. Mueller so afraid he will withdraw his plea that he is only recommending 0-6 months on jail and $9000 fine just so he can count the conviction for his failing team.
PTownsend
I'm glad to see you're doubting Trump's veracity. At this point even his most ardent followers have to think nothing he says can be trusted.
Speaking of which, what is Trump hiding? (And no, the old partials Maddow showed don't count.)
Has Trump really been selling off bits of his global real estate empire to 'foreign' gangsters and their co-workers in 'foreign' intelligence agencies for cash - that they have tried to make difficult to trace?
Some call that money laundering, which is what criminal gangs do.
Northernlife
@bass who cares about the then whats..he will be making good on a campaign promise thats a good thing isn't it?