Trump says ex-adviser Bolton will be breaking law if he publishes book

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law and face criminal liability if a book he has written is published.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Bolton knows he has classified information in his book, and that he had not completed a clearing process required for any book written by former government officials who had access to sensitive information.

"I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified. So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out he's broken the law," Trump said.

"That's called criminal liability. That's a big thing," he added.

Attorney General William Barr, speaking at the same event, said the Justice Department was trying to get Bolton to complete the clearance process and "make the necessary deletions of classified information."

Trump fired Bolton in September after 519 days on the job amid simmering differences on a wide array of foreign policy issues.

Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is set to be published on June 23.

The publisher, Simon and Schuster, said in a news release on Friday the book provides an insider account of Trump's"inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process."

The book details Trump's dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, Britain, France and Germany, the publisher said. "This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read," Simon and Schuster said.

Trump said the problem of publishing classified information including conversations with the president "becomes even worse if he lies about the conversation, which I understand he might have in some cases." He said he had not read the book.

"So we'll see what happens. They're in court, or will soon be in court," Trump said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

becomes even worse if he lies about the conversation

Trump will be more worried about him telling the truth.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In this fight between bad and evil, we don’t care who wins.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bolton could have testified and shown some responsibility to the country.

Instead he wants us to buy his book to read that trump is dumb and evil.

We’ve known that for a long long time!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump told reporters at the White House that Bolton knows he has classified information in his book

Tough one: disbelieve a serial liar like Trump, or disbelieve a serial liar like Bolton.

And why is it Trump, who claimed he was the most transparent president ever, once again hiding something. Given he's shown he has almost zero regard for the republic and its laws, he must once again be hiding something to protect himself. BTW Has anyone seen his latest tax info?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

