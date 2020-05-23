Trump warns governors: let places of worship open this weekend

President Donald Trump on Friday urged U.S. states to allow the reopening this weekend of places of worship that have been closed due to the coronavirus, and warned he would override governors who do not do so.
At a short appearance in the White House briefing room, Trump said he was declaring that places of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques - are providing essential services and thus should be opened as soon as possible.
Places of worship have been closed as part of stay-at-home orders most states have used to try to control the spread of the coronavirus. With the infection rate declining in many areas, there is pressure to begin reopening.
Trump issued a warning to state governors who refuse his appeal but did not say under what authority he would act to force the reopening of religious facilities.
"If they don't do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less," he said.
The National Governors Association declined to comment. Trump has gone back and forth throughout the pandemic on whether he or the governors have more power to implement measures related to its spread.
"He has no authority to do this. The governors are in no sense subordinates of the president," said Robert Chesney, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
Trump courted the support of religious groups, particularly evangelical Christians, in his 2016 presidential race, and is eager to have it again in 2020.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, encouraged worshipers who are especially vulnerable to the virus not to go or to wait longer to attend services.
New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage worshipers to bow or wave instead of shaking hands, hugging or kissing.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
René Pihlak
suicidal
David Varnes
Yet again, someone needs to explain to Trump that there are limits to his power. He's the President, not Grand Poobah.
Burning Bush
He's not using power, he's relinquishing it.
America isn't North Korea.
SimondB
Yes, more prayers. That should fix it.
And here is why this is another dumb idea (church in Arkansas last week):
In total, 92 people attended the church events leading to 35 people later being confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. Three of the attendees at these events died. The investigation states those who tested positive ranged from under 18 years of age to over 65 with the majority being between 19 to 64-years-old.
In addition, another 26 people were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus among members in the community who had contact with those who attended church events
And that is from just one church.
Serrano
If liquor stores can be open, so can be places of worship.
The governors have no right to ignore the Constitution. People have a right to gather to worship. It can be done safely.
suicidal
Uh, no, revival.
Mr. Noidall
I think it's a good question as to why these governors are letting businesses reconvene at half capacity but restricting religious congregations to 10 people are less?
It seems like a blatant assault on religion and freedom of assembly.
PTownsend
Hail the emperor! Once again Trump's confusing the role of a president with that of an authoritarian royal in his ongoing attempts to undermine the Constitution's balance and separation of powers. He is the grave digger of the republic.