Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Two dead after helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A helicopter crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday, killing at least two people, and emergency divers were in the water around the partially submerged aircraft, according to officials.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said in a post on Twitter there was "at least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7 p.m. and was reported to be upside-down in the water. The agency said it was investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board would also probe the incident.

Video apparently of the incident filmed by an onlooker and posted on Twitter showed a red helicopter descending toward the water at dusk, then landing with a large splash before tipping onto its right side, its tail lights still flashing.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage.

The New York City Fire Department tweeted that its members were with police at the location near 91st Street in Manhattan.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Money for Nothing: Bitcoin, Japan & I

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Nanohana: The Healthy Promise Of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Living

New Media Art Takes Over Tokyo

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel