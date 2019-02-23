U.S. Democrats launch resolution to stop Trump border emergency

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday on a resolution aimed at stopping President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.
House Democrats introduced the resolution early on Friday, taking the first step to challenge Republican Trump's assertion that he could take money Congress had appropriated for other activities and use it to build the wall.
Pelosi predicted the resolution would pass the Democratic-controlled House. Action would then move to the Republican-majority Senate, where the measure's future is less clear.
In any case, Trump vowed on Friday to veto the measure if it passes both chambers and gets to his desk. Congress would then have to muster the two-thirds majority necessary - a very high hurdle - to override his veto in order for the measure to take effect.
"On the wall? Will I veto it? One-hundred percent. One-hundred percent, and I don't think it survives a veto. We have too many smart people that want border security, so I can't imagine that it could survive a veto," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
About 226 House lawmakers have joined the sponsor, Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, in backing the legislation. The co-sponsors so far include one Republican, Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, Castro said.
"What the president is attempting is an unconstitutional power grab," Castro said in a conference call with reporters. He called on all members of Congress — Democrats and Republicans — to support the resolution terminating Trump’s emergency declaration, saying it tramples on congressional authority and would set a dangerous precedent.
Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress decides how taxpayer dollars are spent. The president can, however, veto spending bills.
Trump declared the national emergency last week after Congress declined to fulfill his request for $5.7 billion this year to help build the wall.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also plans to introduce such a resolution. The measure needs only a simple majority in both chambers. It will need the votes of at least four Republicans to pass the Senate, assuming all the Democrats and the two independents there back it.
Pelosi rejected Trump's argument that there is an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. "The president of the United States is declaring a national emergency to honor an applause line in a rally," she said.
"If the Congress rolls over on this, the president is likely to do it again," Castro said.
The issue is also in the courts. A coalition of 16 U.S. states led by California sued Trump and top members of his administration on Monday to block his decision to declare the emergency.
The lawsuit said Trump’s declaration was a misuse of presidential power.
Congress this month appropriated $1.37 billion for building border barriers following a long battle with Trump, which included a 35-day partial government shutdown - the longest in U.S. history - when agency funding lapsed on Dec 22.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Toasted Heretic
The sickly tyrant's power grab must be thwarted, if American values are to be preserved.
cla68
The wall is being built.
Laguna
True - that, and "Squirrel!" as Trump and his cohort's lawbreaking are exposed. Many are blinded by the right-wing "squirrel!" call.
Chip Star
The lawsuits challenge Truml's power grab are some of the most beautiful lawsuits ever. Okay. Those lawsuits will wind their way through the most amazing justice system in the world. It will be years before any wall is built. Believe me.
bass4funk
Ok and “IF” it passes in the Senate, Trump Vetoes it, so what?
plasticmonkey
First, Obama did not issue a national emergency for DACA. It was an enforcement issue. I can understand why some were opposed to this action, but it's not the same thing as declaring a national emergency.Trump's wall is a waste of money. Experts across the political spectrum agree on this.
Second, DACA saved money and freed up immigration officials to prioritize going after criminal aliens rather than going after everybody. Trump's wall is a waste of money. Experts across the political spectrum agree on this. (The following is not just commentary. There are facts in there.)
https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/why-wall-wont-work
Third, DACA was a practical step toward solving a complex problem in a realistic and humanitarian way. Trump's wall is virtually useless in solving any immigration problems. It is pure and naked political pandering to his base, to whom he promised this boondoggle on the advice of Roger Stone.
bass4funk
He could have left the issue until Congress took a vote on it. But he didn’t. At any case, I don’t think they can get enough votes in the Senate to pass the measure and if they do, Trump will use his pen and phone.
SuperLib
If Trump loses, the Democrats win. If Trump wins, the Democrats win more.
Master negotiator.
CrazyJoe
Put them all on record. I look forward to seeing the votes.
The Senate Republican votes are the ones to memorialize in stone and hang around their necks in their 2020 campaigns. McConnell, Cornyn, Ernst, Tillis, Perdue, McSalley. and others that are in play.
Blacklabel
Pen and phone. I like it.
Serrano
Trump's wall is virtually useless in solving any immigration problems.
That's not what border patrol says.
The title should have read "House Democrats introduce bill to increase crime, illegal immigration, illegal drugs and human trafficking"
SuperLib
Well if we take money from drug interdiction programs, something Trump is trying to divert funds from, then it would follow that we'd see an increase in drugs entering the country.
If you think about it, it's actually pretty crazy. We're going to take funds from a program that works to stop illegal drug entries and build a wall that will stop nothing at all.
Serrano
Crazy Maxine Waters says those who want a wall are unpatriotic.
I’d say praising the rioting and destruction of private property during the LA riots was unpatriotic.
bass4funk
The Democrats get angrier.
In a warped alternate universe??
Master negotiator, Yup.
SuperLib
We shall see. The minority have shown their contempt of the will of the people in our democracy. Time to change the system?
bass4funk
Are Democrats even capable of changing?
plasticmonkey
Yes, that's what "border patrol" says.
Trump and his sycophants say otherwise, and they're full of it.
plasticmonkey
What's this obsession with Maxine Waters? She doesn't represent the heart and soul of the Democratic Party any more than Louis Gohmert and Matt Gaetz represent the heart and soul of the GOP.
On the other hand, maybe these fellers do represent the heart and soul of the GOP.