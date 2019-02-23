Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. Democrats launch resolution to stop Trump border emergency

18 Comments
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday on a resolution aimed at stopping President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

House Democrats introduced the resolution early on Friday, taking the first step to challenge Republican Trump's assertion that he could take money Congress had appropriated for other activities and use it to build the wall.

Pelosi predicted the resolution would pass the Democratic-controlled House. Action would then move to the Republican-majority Senate, where the measure's future is less clear.

In any case, Trump vowed on Friday to veto the measure if it passes both chambers and gets to his desk. Congress would then have to muster the two-thirds majority necessary - a very high hurdle - to override his veto in order for the measure to take effect.

"On the wall? Will I veto it? One-hundred percent. One-hundred percent, and I don't think it survives a veto. We have too many smart people that want border security, so I can't imagine that it could survive a veto," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

About 226 House lawmakers have joined the sponsor, Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, in backing the legislation. The co-sponsors so far include one Republican, Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, Castro said.

"What the president is attempting is an unconstitutional power grab," Castro said in a conference call with reporters. He called on all members of Congress — Democrats and Republicans — to support the resolution terminating Trump’s emergency declaration, saying it tramples on congressional authority and would set a dangerous precedent.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress decides how taxpayer dollars are spent. The president can, however, veto spending bills.

Trump declared the national emergency last week after Congress declined to fulfill his request for $5.7 billion this year to help build the wall.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also plans to introduce such a resolution. The measure needs only a simple majority in both chambers. It will need the votes of at least four Republicans to pass the Senate, assuming all the Democrats and the two independents there back it.

Pelosi rejected Trump's argument that there is an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. "The president of the United States is declaring a national emergency to honor an applause line in a rally," she said.

"If the Congress rolls over on this, the president is likely to do it again," Castro said.

The issue is also in the courts. A coalition of 16 U.S. states led by California sued Trump and top members of his administration on Monday to block his decision to declare the emergency.

The lawsuit said Trump’s declaration was a misuse of presidential power.

Congress this month appropriated $1.37 billion for building border barriers following a long battle with Trump, which included a 35-day partial government shutdown - the longest in U.S. history - when agency funding lapsed on Dec 22.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

18 Comments
Login to comment

The sickly tyrant's power grab must be thwarted, if American values are to be preserved.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The wall is being built.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

The president of the United States is declaring a national emergency to honor an applause line in a rally.

True - that, and "Squirrel!" as Trump and his cohort's lawbreaking are exposed. Many are blinded by the right-wing "squirrel!" call.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The lawsuits challenge Truml's power grab are some of the most beautiful lawsuits ever. Okay. Those lawsuits will wind their way through the most amazing justice system in the world. It will be years before any wall is built. Believe me.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Ok and “IF” it passes in the Senate, Trump Vetoes it, so what?

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

I felt the same way when Obama used his phone and pen to issue DACA.

First, Obama did not issue a national emergency for DACA. It was an enforcement issue. I can understand why some were opposed to this action, but it's not the same thing as declaring a national emergency.Trump's wall is a waste of money. Experts across the political spectrum agree on this.

Second, DACA saved money and freed up immigration officials to prioritize going after criminal aliens rather than going after everybody. Trump's wall is a waste of money. Experts across the political spectrum agree on this. (The following is not just commentary. There are facts in there.)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/why-wall-wont-work

Third, DACA was a practical step toward solving a complex problem in a realistic and humanitarian way. Trump's wall is virtually useless in solving any immigration problems. It is pure and naked political pandering to his base, to whom he promised this boondoggle on the advice of Roger Stone.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

First, Obama did not issue a national emergency for DACA.

He could have left the issue until Congress took a vote on it. But he didn’t. At any case, I don’t think they can get enough votes in the Senate to pass the measure and if they do, Trump will use his pen and phone.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

If Trump loses, the Democrats win. If Trump wins, the Democrats win more.

Master negotiator.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Put them all on record. I look forward to seeing the votes.

The Senate Republican votes are the ones to memorialize in stone and hang around their necks in their 2020 campaigns. McConnell, Cornyn, Ernst, Tillis, Perdue, McSalley. and others that are in play.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Pen and phone. I like it.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Trump's wall is virtually useless in solving any immigration problems.

That's not what border patrol says.

The title should have read "House Democrats introduce bill to increase crime, illegal immigration, illegal drugs and human trafficking"

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Well if we take money from drug interdiction programs, something Trump is trying to divert funds from, then it would follow that we'd see an increase in drugs entering the country.

If you think about it, it's actually pretty crazy. We're going to take funds from a program that works to stop illegal drug entries and build a wall that will stop nothing at all.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Crazy Maxine Waters says those who want a wall are unpatriotic.

I’d say praising the rioting and destruction of private property during the LA riots was unpatriotic.﻿

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If Trump loses, the Democrats win. If Trump wins,

The Democrats get angrier.

the Democrats win more.

In a warped alternate universe??

Master negotiator, Yup.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

We shall see. The minority have shown their contempt of the will of the people in our democracy. Time to change the system?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The minority have shown their contempt of the will of the people in our democracy. Time to change the system?

Are Democrats even capable of changing?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

That's not what border patrol says.

Yes, that's what "border patrol" says.

Trump and his sycophants say otherwise, and they're full of it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Crazy Maxine Waters says

What's this obsession with Maxine Waters? She doesn't represent the heart and soul of the Democratic Party any more than Louis Gohmert and Matt Gaetz represent the heart and soul of the GOP.

On the other hand, maybe these fellers do represent the heart and soul of the GOP.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo