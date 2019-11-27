U.S. House Judiciary panel invites Trump to Dec 4 impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday invited President Donald Trump to its first impeachment hearing, scheduled for Dec. 4, starting the next phase in a process that could lead to formal charges against the president.
The hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m., will have legal experts as witnesses. They have not yet been identified.
A House Democratic aide declined to comment on whether the Judiciary Committee expected to receive a formal report on the Intelligence Committee-led investigation into the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine before the hearing.
Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the committee, said in a statement that he had written to Trump to remind him that the committee's rules allow the president to attend the hearing, and for his counsel to question the witnesses.
"At base, the president has a choice to make: He can take this opportunity to be represented in the impeachment hearings, or he can stop complaining about the process. I hope that he chooses to participate in the inquiry, directly or through counsel, as other presidents have done before him."
Nadler said in his letter that the hearing was intended as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the meaning of terms like "high crimes and misdemeanors."
The inquiry centers on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as well as a discredited conspiracy theory promoted by Trump that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Hunter Biden had worked for a Ukrainian energy company.
Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million in security aid to put pressure on a vulnerable U.S. ally to interfere in an American election by digging up dirt on his domestic political opponents.
"We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House's exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment," Nadler wrote.
Nadler gave Trump until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 1, to advise the committee on whether he would attend the hearing, and to indicate by then who would be his counsel.
The Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday the committees leading the impeachment probe - Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight - would issue their report on the investigation shortly after lawmakers return to Washington on Dec 3 from their break for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
The intelligence panel last week wrapped up two weeks of public hearings, after several weeks of closed-door witness interviews, in the inquiry, setting the stage for the report lawmakers are working on now and action by the Judiciary Committee.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment or respond to Nadler's letter.
If the articles of impeachment are approved by the Democratic-controlled House, the Senate, controlled by Republicans, would then hold a trial on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.
Republicans have shown little inclination toward removing Trump, their party's leader, who is seeking re-election in 2020. Trump denies wrongdoing and, echoed by many congressional Republicans, has dismissed the inquiry as a sham, hoax or effort by Democrats to overturn the result of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
40 Comments
Ah_so
He would much rather watch it on TV and tweet about it.
stormcrow
Trump'll never do it. He's too chicken.
Smart enough not to go, too stupid to speak if he did go.
Buk, buk, buk...BUKAAAAK!
Burning Bush
Trump is smart, he’ll drag this out, mock it and make sure it becomes the central issue for the election.
Then he’ll slide right out of it and emerge as a champ at just the right time.
Keep the show going. We need this debacle to become a never ending spectacle.
Frank McCloud
Why would he participate in a stalinist show trial that has shown itself to be more and more farcical with each days "testimony?"
Even elements in the MSM are beginning to distance itself from this travesty.
zichi
Why would Russia want to continue to support Trump when he has done nothing to improve the relationship and in fact it has got worse. Russia still has the sanctions against it.
Serrano
The good thing about these impeachment hearings is they're exposing the Democrats for what they are as they continue to dig their own hole deeper and make it easier for Trump to win re-election and for the Republicans to take back the House in 2020.
The bad thing is they are doing a serious disservice to the American people by not getting anything important done, like ratifying USMCA.
Jimizo
Trump doesn’t have the skill set to deal with something like this.
Bonespurs doesn’t have the brain nor the spine.
Serrano
Why would Trump waste time at a Democrat-run impeachment hearing? Impeachment for what? So far still no proof of any crimes committed by Trump.
JJ Jetplane
Trump wouldn't participate because if we pay close to attention to everything we've heard leading up to this moment is that the President would likely commit perjury or condemn himself.
At least Trump can take solace in the fact that he has taken a rare place in history. Being the 3rd President to be impeached should make him feel special.
CrazyJoe
Step #1 is Voting...it worked great in Kentucky, Louisiana, and Virginia a couple weeks ago.
Step #2 is making sure everyone who broke the law is charged and tried and ultimately ostracized socially, politically, and economically for the rest of their miserable, compromised, and worthless lives.
Step #3 is the most difficult: Repairing the damage. That will take years.
Let's get started with #1.
SuperLib
Brilliant move by Schiff. He just took Trump's victim card away, the defense Trump uses most often.
It won't change anything with his base, though. They will go from complaining about no input to justifying Trump's refusal to participate in 3 seconds.
Either way he will still be a poor little victim in their eyes.
Frank McCloud
One has to assume the left wing is in its own little dreamworld. This "impeachment" caper is a farce and is recognized as such by the thinking public.
Simon Foston
SerranoToday 08:00 am JST
I would have thought the greatest US President of all time would relish any opportunity to run rings about a bunch of dumb Congressmen with a mind-boggling combination of 8d chess, tweets, kung fu and golf.
Strangerland
Because the alternative is not participating in a democratic process outlined in the constitution as a means to prevent the abuse of presidential power.
Because if he does not participate, he loses the opportunity to be taken seriously when he calls them a sham, as he decided not to put forth his own position when the opportunity was provided with him.
Strangerland
I read this at the very end of a post
which made me laugh when I read this in literally the first line of the next post:
bass4funk
Seems like he’s doing that now. Just a few more weeks until this farce is over and then we can all go back to our daily lives and hopefully Schiff can get some much needed counseling.
Blacklabel
dont worry, Dems have their rules in place for this too. You can come and you can call witnesses and even question them! but.....
"subject to instructions from the chair or presiding member respecting the time, scope and duration of the examination. At the discretion of the chair..."
"the chair shall have the discretion to impose appropriate remedies, including by denying specific requests by the President or his counsel under these procedures to call or question witnesses."
Blacklabel
here is the whole relevant section. whats the point to show up? Just another Dem political circus.
In the resolution, it states: "President’s counsel may question any witness called before the Committee, subject to instructions from the chair or presiding member respecting the time, scope and duration of the examination. At the discretion of the chair, in consultation with the ranking minority member, the Committee may receive a concluding presentation from the President’s counsel and Committee counsel for the majority and minority."
It also states: "Should the President unlawfully refuse to make witnesses available for testimony to, or to produce documents requested by, the investigative committees listed in the first section of H. Res. 660 in furtherance of the investigations described in the first section of H. Res. 660, the chair shall have the discretion to impose appropriate remedies, including by denying specific requests by the President or his counsel under these procedures to call or question witnesses."
u_s__reamer
I would feel guilty watching the brain-frozen man-child meltdown in an impeachment hearing before the eyes of the world. Fortunately, I will be spared the shame that my schadenfreude might occasion since Trump's minders will never allow him to reveal "The Emperor's New Clothes" to public view. No need to get in any popcorn, folks. It ain't never gonna happen.
nandakandamanda
Well, I guess he'll place that fancy invitation card on the mantel/mantlepiece and stare at it day after day.
HonestDictator
The Trump base is repeating EXACTLY what the Nixon base did. Fact is yes he SHOULD represent himself because like EVERY OTHER PRESIDENT who underwent impeachment trials, SHOWED UP!
The Trumpeteers main theme is HYPOCRISY with capital H. They'd rather throw away the democratic process (unless it's in their favor), throw out the constitutional guidelines (unless it's in their favor), throw out the foundations of the country (unless it's in their favor), betray the country by lining up with hostile foreign backed propagandist (unless it's in their favor)... for some sick twisted fascist ideals that resides in their heads. They want to be RULED by their idea of a "king", not LEAD buy a real Leader.
I'm still keeping that crow pie hot for you guys.
YuriOtani
The orange president is going to look great in orange!
lincolnman
Well, I'm confused as to why the Trumpers here think Donnie should pass on making an appearance?
I mean, its well documented that he's "a stable genius", "plays 4D chess", impresses everyone with his "wisdom and sage knowledge", is smarter than all the Generals in DoD, and knows the enemy better than our intel community...
What's the worry?
I guess it could be that he can't remember where his father was born, call his VP "Mike Pounce", thinks the UK had airfields here in 1776, and says Colorado is on the southern border...
Yea, he may want to pass on that....
But I'm sure Crazy Rudy will give him some of that "best" legal advice - and recommend he go for it...
Go Rudy!
bass4funk
Maybe in an Oliver Stone flick.
Jimizo
They know he’s not up to it. He’s be out of his depth. He’s best wrapped in cotton wool when things get as dangerous as this and precision of thought is required.
He’s just not cut out for this. Plenty of people aren’t.
Zaphod
JJ Jetplane
Only if "everything you heard" stems solely from C N N and similar propaganda media.
expat
They should issue a subpoena rather than issue an invitation.
lincolnman
Trump appearing before the Judicial Committee...
Nadler: Mr President, welcome...today we would like to ask you a few questions...
Trump: Hey Gals and Goons! It's me, the stable genius - shoot with your questions - I can answer anything. And if I can't I have my brilliant lawyer here with me, Craz....er... I mean Mayor Giuliani... Rudy you want to say anything?
Rudy: No, I never talked to Ukraine about Hunter Biden.......wait - Of course I did!
Nadler: OK, thank you - the first question - Mr President, did you execute a quid-pro-quo strategy with regards to Ukraine, withholding military aid and a meeting at the White House, in exchange for a bogus investigation into Hunter Biden?
Trump: Mexico will pay for the wall, mark my words, mark my words.....
Rudy: I have insurance!
Nadler: Uh, could you both be more responsive to the question?
Trump: I received another love letter from my best bud Kim yesterday - lovely, lovely...I'm going to go see him again soon and accomplish nothing....
Rudy: Uh, who did I just butt-dial? Putin? Hi Vlad! I'll be visiting soon to discuss that Trump Tower Moscow penthouse...
Nadler: I think we can cancel the rest of the testimony today...
bass4funk
Trump would use it to light his chimney.
Strangerland
My media is generally not american, nor beholden to American interests on either side, and the reporting has been largely on Trump speaking falsehoods.
How are they American propaganda?
Blacklabel
You sure get all the Dem talking points from somewhere, what is it CNN "International"?
And what is it with liberals making up fake conversations like the one above?
Adam Schiff, is that you?
Texas A&M Aggie
It will be very entertaining to watch this upcoming version of the democrat party clown show. When it moves to the Senate for the trial phase of the proceedings, watch for the Senate to drag it out until a week before the general election next in November -- thus, sidelining the six alt-left senators now running for POTUS -- with President Trump declared not guilty on any and all charges brought up against him.
Blacklabel
yeah so I wonder what the narrative is when the Senate finishes their trial. If Dems even vote to impeach at all, which is still kind of doubtful.
Is it Trump is "not guilty"? "innocent"? "exonerated"?
CrazyJoe
It couldn't have happened to a nicer inflatable.
Northernlife
Its just amazing how Trumplets really dont like the order of law....they must all be Russian sleeper cells...
Strangerland
Today's Republican party - disrespect a legal ruling of guilt, while screaming others are guilty without trial.
They're an unethical farce, a pox on humanity. Deplorable.
Blacklabel
while claiming others are not guilty without even bothering to investigate first. thats no different.
Luckily we get our investigations and witnesses in the Senate. Which is why I still think Dems wont actually vote to impeach. Could be wrong, but likely your side isnt that level of dumb.
Strangerland
Luckily we get our investigations and witnesses in the Senate.
Sorry, I couldn't hear you over the still echoing screams of your team to LOCK HER UP for years on end.
Was what you said relevant to anything?
Blacklabel
Dems never seem to make it to trial. Epstein sure didnt, so is he innocent now too?
Ethics complaints seem to be dropped. IG reports tend to be delayed and offenses not prosecuted as the people who did it are "gone".
Obvious bias is indicated but claimed to not have affected any decisions. Lies are just "lack of candor". Documents are altered but just a "mistake". Schiff being friends with Ed Buck -and- a Ukrainian arms dealer is just "irrelevant personal relationships".
Someday all of this will swing back around to equal justice.
bass4funk
We do, that’s why it’s going to be great once this farce gets to the Senate and Lindsey Graham will preside over the judiciary hearings, expect Hunter, Joe and the Whistleblower to be called, if the Dems don’t pony up, then dismiss all charges. Let’s see if the Dems are really serious, they started to roll this ball and now let’s see them put their money where their mouths are.