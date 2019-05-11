Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas Trump's tax returns

0 Comments
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal on Friday subpoenaed President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service one week to turn over the tax records.

In the latest salvo of a political battle widely expected to end in federal court, Neal issued separate subpoenas to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig that seek six years of Trump's individual and business tax returns. The officials have until 5 p.m. on May 17 to produce the material.

Trump is stonewalling oversight investigations by Neal and five other Democratic committee chairs in the House of Representatives, prompting Democrats to warn Trump officials that they could face contempt citations along with heavy fines and even impeachment by defying congressional subpoenas.

The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee voted to recommend a contempt of Congress citation against Attorney General William Barr this week after he defied a subpoena seeking the unredacted report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material," Neal said in a statement issued by his committee.

"I sincerely hope that the Treasury Department will furnish the requested material in the next week so the committee can quickly begin its work," he added.

As House Ways and Means Committee chairman, Neal is the only House lawmaker authorized to seek Trump's tax returns under a federal law that says the Treasury secretary "shall furnish" such documents upon request.

Democrats want Trump's returns as part of their inquiry into possible conflicts of interest posed by his continued ownership of extensive business interests, even as he serves as president.

On Monday, Mnuchin denied Neal's formal April 3 request for the returns, arguing that the committee request lacked "a legitimate legislative purpose."

Trump has broken with a decades-old precedent among recent U.S. presidents by refusing to release his tax returns while a presidential candidate in 2016 or since being elected, saying he could not do so while his taxes were being audited.

His former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House panel in February that he does not believe Trump's taxes are under audit. Cohen said the president feared releasing his returns could lead to an audit and IRS tax penalties.

Trump administration officials and Republicans in Congress have condemned Democratic efforts to obtain Trump's tax returns, saying it could "weaponize" the IRS and confidential taxpayer information for political purposes.

Representative Kevin Brady, the top Ways and Means Republican, sent a letter to Neal earlier on Friday, urging the chairman not to proceed.

"Such actions would be an abuse of the committee's oversight powers and further examples of the Democrat majority's coordinated attempt to weaponize the tax code and use Congress's legitimate oversight authority for political gain," Brady wrote.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo