U.S. House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 224 to 194, mostly along party lines, sending the war powers resolution to the Senate. The partisan vote reflected the deep divide in Congress over Trump's Iran policy and how much of a say lawmakers should have over the use of the military.
Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and backed the resolution, while Trump's fellow Republicans, who rarely vote against the president, opposed it.
"The president has to make the case first, first, not after he launches an ill-advised attack and then comes up with a reason why it was necessary and why it was legal," said Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Republicans said Democrats endangered the country by trying to pass a resolution they characterized as an empty political gesture, at the start of a U.S. general election year.
"Instead of supporting the president, my Democrat colleagues are dividing Americans at a critical time," said Representative Mike McCaul, ranking Republican on the foreign affairs panel. He said the resolution would "tie the president's hands."
The fate of the resolution is uncertain in the Senate. Republicans hold 53 of the chamber's 100 seats and rarely vote against the president. But at least two Republican senators - Rand Paul and Mike Lee - have expressed support for the measure.
If passed by the House and Senate, the measure does not need Trump's signature to go into effect, although Democrats and Republicans disagreed over whether it was binding.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faulted the White House for failing to consult Congress before the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.
"Last week, in our view, the president - the administration conducted a provocative, disproportionate attack against Iran, which endangered Americans," Pelosi told a news conference.
U.S. officials said on Thursday the government believes Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner shortly after Iran fired missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq, while Iran was on high alert.
Trump called Pelosi "Crazy" on Twitter, and told reporters he did not need Congress' approval for military action against Iran. "I don't have to and you shouldn't have to, because you have to be able to make split-second decisions sometimes. Sometimes you have to move very, very quickly," he said.
The War Powers Act, which was passed in 1973 as Congress reacted to secret bombings during the bitterly divisive Vietnam War, says the House and Senate can pass a resolution to force the withdrawal of troops engaged in a foreign conflict without Congress' consent.
It was not immediately clear what would follow if the resolution passes the Senate. Legal questions about Congress' power over the president's role as commander-in-chief are unresolved.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, insisted the resolution would have no power over Trump. He called it a"meaningless vote" at his weekly news conference.
Democrats disagreed, noting that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. The resolution's passage, they said, would send a strong message that Trump must work with lawmakers on national security.
The White House opposed the resolution.
"This concurrent resolution is misguided, and its adoption by Congress could undermine the ability of the United States to protect American citizens whom Iran continues to seek to harm," the Statement of Administration Policy said.
ArtistAtLarge
Good. Trump seems to think he is supreme leader. He is not.
lincolnman
Well Done! Don't let this newly revealed NEOCON start a third war in the Middle East.
Donnie is a NEOCON and is in partnership with his NEOCON SECSTATE who is a devoted follower of the cabal that brought us the 2003 Iraq War - which Candidate Trump said was the worst foreign policy mistake in our country's history...
My my - some flip-flop huh?
Now one Trumper here states he and Donnie are NEOCONs - and proudly wears his war monger badge...
And all those promises of bringing the troops home, stopping endless wars, no more blood in the sand?
As empty as "Mexico will pay for the wall, mark my words"....
Kaerimashita
I don't believe DT is a NeoCon and I don't believe he wants a war with Iran. This vote is just hypocrisy. Obama and the Bushes were not rebuked like this. Nor did they get prior permission or even consult when they went on the rampage ion the Middle East.
This notion that Obama and Hillary were somehow "anti-war" and anti targeted killings is really ridiculous. Their track record was totally otherwise. DT has been a model of restraint thus far.
bass4funk
It means nothing, wait until it gets to the Senate and even if the Senate were to restrict him, he can just veto the measure and even if both chambers would try to override it. Doubt they’ll get 67 votes to override the veto.
As long as the Mullahs and their proxies don’t try to kill our people, it won’t come to that.
It can be beneficial at times.
If it means keeping the country and our people safe, liberals can call it whatever they want. Sticks and stones....lol
PTownsend
Who knows what Trump believes; he's all over the map. He's lied and flip-flopped so many times it's hard to know what he believes in other than further enriching his family and predatory capitalism.
But Trump brought Pompeo, Bolton (thankfully gone), Elliot Abrams, and little Stephen Miller into his admin, suggesting he wants neocons nearby. Plus he listens to Fox and Comrades pushing for more defense spending and wars.
When Trump supporters can't defend him, they mention Obama and Hillary.
lincolnman
Model of restraint? Well. I guess if you set a Red Line - then blink when someone steps over it could be called restraint. When Obama did it in Syria Trumpers called it caving....Hmmmmm.....
More NEOCON analysis....
The Ayatollah already said today the missile strikes weren't enough...
Time for that third Middle East War all the NEOCONs have been dreaming of....
Thanks for admitting it was a huge flip-flop...
Glad you are proud of your NEOCON badge - what about all the other Trumpers here - are you proud NEOCONs too - just like George W, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Bolton, Graham, McCain?
Yubaru
What Trump did was not out of line with what other presidents in the past have done.
If Trump had briefed the Democratic leadership on his actions, there would have been no complaining, only problem is Trump doesnt brief anyone before he acts!