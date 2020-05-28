Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

23 states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback

2 Comments
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON

A group of 23 U.S. states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging a Trump administration decision to weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards.

In March, the Trump administration issued final rules requiring 1.5% annual increases in vehicle fuel efficiency through 2026 - far weaker than the 5% increases in the discarded rules set under former President Barack Obama. But the Trump administration also abandoned its August 2018 proposal to freeze requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

Last week, a trade group representing General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota Motor Corp and others sided with the Trump administration on its plan and opposed a legal challenge to further weaken the requirements.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the revised requirements "will increase costs to consumers and allow the emission of dangerous pollutants that directly threaten the health of our communities."

New York City, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles are joining the challenge by California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada and 17 other states.

Separately, 12 environmental groups including the Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club and Union of Concerned Scientists also sued over the rules.

The Trump requirements mean the U.S. vehicle fleet will average 40.4 miles per gallon rather than 46.7 under the Obama rules finalized in 2012.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the rule a"gift to the fossil fuel industry" that would harm the state, home to Detroit's Big Three automakers, because it would reduce automotive-related employment by 4%. She said automakers were afraid of a "mean tweet" from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Environmental Protection Agency declined comment on the suit but defended the rule as a "sensible, single national program that strikes the right regulatory balance, protects our environment, and sets reasonable targets for the auto industry.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

"gift to the fossil fuel industry"

Long, long passed time to move away from the fossil economy.

Trump's an aging baby boomer, stuck in the 1950's. He and his fellow aging 'elite' care nothing about the health of future generations.

They're fossils themselves, unable to adapt.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

New York City, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles are joining the challenge by California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada 

All Dem cities and states except the mayor of Denver who is nonpartisan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shinjuku—May 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

11 Facts About The Ukiyo-e Master Kitagawa Utamaro

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Toyokawa Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

TBS News Explains Japan Has Fewer COVID-19 Cases Thanks to Japanese Pronunciation

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog