world

Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defenses

3 Comments
By Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey on Wednesday against buying a Russian S-400 anti-missile system, keeping up the pressure on its NATO ally to abandon the purchase that Washington considers a threat to U.S. military equipment.

"Turkey must choose. Does it want to remain a critical partner in the most successful military alliance in history or does it want to risk the security of that partnership by making such reckless decisions that undermine our alliance?" Pence said in remarks at a NATO event in Washington.

Washington and Ankara remain at loggerheads over Turkey's plan to buy the air defense system from Russia, which Washington believes would compromise the security of its F-35 fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp

Turkey struck back promptly, with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay issuing his own admonition on Twitter: "The United States must choose. Does it want to remain Turkey’s ally or risk our friendship by joining forces with terrorists to undermine its NATO ally’s defense against its enemies?"

Washington has warned that proceeding with the deal could result in U.S. sanctions and the exclusion of Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program. The United States this week halted delivery of equipment related to the stealthy F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey.

"We’ve also made it clear that we will not stand idly by while NATO allies purchase weapons from our adversaries that threaten the cohesion of our alliance," Pence said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has proposed to the United States that they form a working group to determine that Russian S-400 missile defense systems do not pose a threat to U.S. or NATO military equipment.

"It will not be integrated into the NATO system ... therefore we propose the United States to establish a technical working group to make sure that this system will not be a threat neither to (U.S.) F-35s nor the NATO systems," Cavusoglu told a panel in the United States.

Ankara says it needs the S-400s, to be delivered in July, to defend itself, as Turkey faces threats from Kurdish and Islamist militants at home and conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The United States hopes to find a way out of the dispute by convincing Turkey to purchase the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system. Turkey is also looking into a French-Italian system based on the SAMP-T missile systems.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in Washington for the 70th anniversary of the Western alliance and a meeting of its foreign ministers, told Reuters in an interview he had spoken several times with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the S-400 issue and had discussed it in a meeting with Trump on Tuesday.

Asked about Turkey's working-group proposal, Stoltenberg said the S-400 issue had been considered many times at different NATO ministerial meetings. While it was not formally on the agenda in Washington, he expected it to be addressed.

"I expect that on the margins of our foreign ministerial meeting here in Washington this week, the S-400 issue will be discussed again. Not at the formal agenda, but on the margins when we have the ministers sitting down and looking into whether there’s a way to find a way to find a compromise," Stoltenberg said.

It's absolutely unthinkable the position NATO find itself in due to Turkey's pursuit of the S-400. There are rumours Turkey has been offered a price match by Raytheon, but Turkey keeps shifting the goal post. It's obvious they're agitating to get out of NATO, or is trying to get a better role in NATO.

Russia wins again if go through with this, payback for Ukraine? ie you take one of mine, I take one of yours.

The S400 is the best air defense complex in the world.

The Turks (and Saudis and Indians and Chinese) know that and simply don't want the overpriced outdated American systems.

Pick a side, Turkey.

Pretty sure the Turks have all the cards. Silver fox and orange baboon can heave and howl all they want. Ship's already sailed. And it's all their damn fault!!

