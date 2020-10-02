Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK judge to give verdict on Assange's U.S. extradition on Jan 4

0 Comments
By Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon
LONDON

A British judge said on Thursday she would give her decision on Jan 4 on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States to face 18 charges including espionage.

U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of conspiring to hack government computers and of violating a secrecy law with Wikileaks' release of confidential official communications in 2010-2011.

To admirers, Assange is a champion of free speech who exposed abuses of power. Critics say that by publishing unredacted documents, he recklessly endangered the lives of intelligence sources in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told London's Old Bailey Court at the conclusion of his extradition hearings that she would deliver her verdict on Jan 4.

Assange's legal travails in Britain date to 2010, when he began fighting an attempt to extradite him to Sweden to answer questions about allegations of sexual assault, which were later dropped.

In June 2012, he sought refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy where he remained for seven years. He was dragged out in April last year and served a jail term for violating bail, but has remained in prison after the U.S. extradition process began.

Those hearings began in February for a week and were due to resume in May, but the coronavirus lockdown meant they were then postponed until September.

Assange's legal team argue that the charges are politically motivated, his mental health is at risk, conditions in U.S. prisons breach Britain's human rights laws, and he and his lawyers were spied on while he was in the Ecuadorean embassy.

The U.S. legal team has countered that many of Assange's defence arguments are issues which should be addressed in a trial, and have no bearing on extradition.

"It’s a fight for Julian’s life, a fight for press freedom and a fight for the truth," Assange's partner Stella Moris, with whom he had two children while in the embassy, said outside the court.

Assange made headlines in 2010 when WikiLeaks published a U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff. The site later published vast troves of U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog