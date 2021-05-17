Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure 'shameful racism'

0 Comments
LONDON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure "shameful racism", after a video online appeared to show people shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car in London.

Johnson was responding in part to the video, posted earlier on Sunday, showing a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian flags driving through a Jewish community in north London and broadcasting anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone.

Police investigating the incident later said they had made four arrests.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society," Johnson said on Twitter. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

His comments also referred to other incidents of anti-Semitism over the weekend, an aide said.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has reached its worst level in years over the last week.

"Whatever your view of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification for inciting anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred," communities minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement.

Britain's Metropolitan police said they have received reports of people shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car traveling in a convoy of vehicles through the St John's Wood area of north London.

"Officers investigating a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London have made four arrests," a police statement said.

The four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses and were taken into custody at a west London police station, according to the police statement.

The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors the security of the Jewish community, said the convoy had travelled from Bradford, in northern England.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog