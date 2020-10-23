Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Johnson says COVID trace scheme needs improvement after new low

0 Comments
By Alistair Smout and William James
LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday England's test and trace scheme needed improvement after a record low proportion of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases were reached in the latest weekly figures.

Just 59.6% of contacts of positive COVID cases were reached between Oct 8 and Oct 14, statistics for England's Test and Trace scheme showed - compared with the 80% target - with turnaround times for people receiving their results also getting slower.

"I share people's frustrations and I understand totally why we do need to see faster turnaround times and we do need to improve it," Johnson said at a news conference.

British government scientists have warned that the test and trace scheme is relatively ineffective as the coronavirus spreads ever more quickly.

Recent weeks have however seen increases in the number of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases identified, with 251,613 identified in the latest week, up 15% on the previous week.

"It's undoubtedly the case that test, trace and isolation becomes much more difficult to have an impact once numbers are high. So, it's much more effective when numbers are low," UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said.

"It's very clear that there's room for improvement."

In the latest week, just one-third of in-person test results were received the day after the test was taken, compared with over two-thirds the week before.

Dido Harding, who runs the scheme, said that reducing turnaround times was an "absolute priority".

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog