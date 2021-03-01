Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

0 Comments
LONDON

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday.

Three cases were found in England and another three in Scotland.

Two of three cases found in England were from a household in the South Gloucestershire area that had a history of travel to Brazil. A third, currently unlinked, case has yet to be identified, Public Health England said.

The risk to the wider community from the Gloucestershire cases was considered low but as a precaution officials were moving quickly to deploy testing and increasing the sequencing of positive coronavirus samples from the area, PHE said.

The Scottish cases were not linked to the ones in England.

The P.1 variant detected in Manaus shares some mutations with a variant first identified in South Africa and it is possible that it might respond less well to current vaccines, PHE said.

Susan Hopkins, PHE's strategic response director for COVID-19, said Britain's advanced gene sequencing capabilities meant it was finding more variants and mutations than many other countries.

Late last year Britain detected a more transmissible variant of coronavirus that is believed to have originated near London and that led to a sharp rise in cases in the country and beyond.

"The important thing to remember is that COVID-19, no matter what variant it is, spreads in the same way. That means the measures to stop it spreading do not change," Hopkins said.

PHE and test and trace officials system were following up with all passengers on Swiss Air flight LX318 from Sao Paulo to London via Zurich, which landed at London Heathrow on Feb. 10, to test them and their households.

All three of the Scottish cases were identified in people who returned to the country via Paris and London who self-isolated for the required period of 10 days.

"Due to the potential concerns around this variant other passengers on the flight used by the three individuals from London to Aberdeen are being contacted," the Scottish government said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog