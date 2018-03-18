Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Winning ticket sold as U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to $455 mil

NEW YORK

One lucky winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for an estimated $455 million Powerball jackpot drawn Saturday night, officials said.

This is one of the biggest pots in the multi-state U.S. lottery's history, after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7.

The odds of winning Saturday's draw were 1 in 292 million. The grand prize winner has the choice of taking the $455 million jackpot doled out over 29 years, or taking a one-time, lump-sum payment of $269.4 million.

The last Powerball drawing to produce a jackpot winner was on Jan. 6, when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won $559.7 million. The winner, who went under the name "Good Karma Family 2018," chose the lump-sum cash option of $352 million.

Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California and Tennessee.

