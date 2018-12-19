British government to activate full 'no-deal' Brexit preparations

The British government said on Tuesday it would implement plans for a no-deal Brexit in full and begin telling businesses and citizens to prepare for the risk of leaving the European Union without an agreement.
Those plans include setting aside space on ferries to ensure a regular flow of medical supplies and keeping 3,500 armed forces personnel ready to support the government with its contingency plans.
With just over 100 days until Britain is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May is yet to win the support of a deeply divided parliament for the deal she struck last month with Brussels to maintain close ties with the bloc.
She has said a delayed vote on her deal will take place in mid-January, prompting some lawmakers to accuse her of trying to force parliament into backing her by running down the clock as the March 29 exit day approaches.
No deal means there would be no transition so the exit would be abrupt, the nightmare scenario for international businesses and the dream of hard Brexiteers who want a decisive split.
May, who last week survived a confidence vote in her Conservative Party, has warned lawmakers that the alternatives to her deal are leaving without an agreement or no Brexit.
Her spokesman said while the government's priority remained leaving with a deal, which was the most likely scenario, it would now implement its no-deal plans "in full".
"Cabinet agreed ... we have now reached the point where we need to ramp up these preparations. This means we will now set in motion the remaining elements of our no-deal plans," he said.
"Cabinet also agreed to recommend businesses now also ensure they are similarly prepared, enacting their own no-deal plans as they judge necessary. Citizens should also prepare," he added, saying that after no-deal guidance issued earlier this year, further detailed advice would be published soon.
The opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the government was "running down the clock".
"No deal has never truly been a viable option, it is a political hoax, and deep down I think the government and this prime minister knows it," he told parliament.
The government has made more than 4.2 billion pounds ($5.31 billion) available for Brexit planning since the 2016 referendum. On Tuesday finance minister Philip Hammond allocated more than 2 billion pounds from that fund to departments.
Allocations include 480 million pounds to the interior ministry to beef up border controls, 375 million pounds to the tax authority so it can employ 3,000 more staff to handle increases in customs activity and 410 million pounds to the environment, fisheries and food department.
Britain's economy has slowed since the 2016 Brexit vote and there is no guarantee that businesses and consumers will retain tariff-free access to EU goods after leaving the bloc.
The British Chambers of Commerce forecast on Tuesday that economic growth this year and in 2019 looks set to be the weakest since Britain emerged from recession in 2009, due to a freeze in business investment and weak consumer demand ahead of Brexit.
Parliament is at an impasse over Brexit, with factions pressing for different options for future ties, leaving without a deal or remaining in the EU.
May is seeking assurances from the EU over the so-called Northern Irish "backstop" - an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border between the British province and EU-member Ireland that its critics fear will trap Britain in a customs union with the EU indefinitely.
With the EU unlikely to offer concessions that would win over lawmakers and May repeatedly ruling out a second referendum, the risk of a no-deal has increased, a scenario that some businesses fear would be catastrophic for the world's fifth largest economy.
British ferry and shipping freight operator P&O is reviewing its UK-registered fleet and is re-flagging two vessels to keep EU tax arrangements ahead of Brexit, the company said.
Mike Amey, head of sterling portfolios at fund management giant PIMCO, said there was "low probability" of no-deal as there was not a majority of lawmakers who would accept it.
Britain would be more likely to extend or revoke its Article 50 notice to leave the EU, he said. May has so far ruled out doing either.
The pound rose further away from 20-month lows on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and hopes that May could avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Tangerine2000
This is what they should have been preparing for since 24th June 2016.
cleo
Yeah, 'cos if you're gonna do stoopid you may as well do 150% full-on stoopid.
Just ask the people if they want May's deal, No deal or No Brexit.
Andrew Crisp
Everyone's getting a bit carried away, Britain needs a clear break from the EU where they govern themselves. Theresa May has wasted two years chasing after a false hope instead of stitching up independent deals with countries around the world.
Toasted Heretic
British politicians have done more for the cause of Irish reunification in the past 2 years than one would have thought possible.
Varadakar must not back down. No concessions!
Toasted Heretic
Apparently, some people still think that "the Irish should really know their place".
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-46528952
Must be tough on the Brexiteers who want to have their cake and eat it, too.
Or maybe they'll starve the Irish in order to get what they want? Nice bit of insensitivity from Patel,
https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/tory-mp-threatens-ireland-with-brexit-food-shortages-890762.html
Have your Brexit, by all means. I'm not in favor of a second referendum because the people have spoken. But don't think it won't have consequences.
The end is nigh for the union and good riddance to it, too.
Toasted Heretic
Yer average Brexiteer is a quare auld creature. Oh sure, they'll laugh at Father Ted (whilst claiming it's actually British), they'll frequent the legion of rubbish themed pubs, raise a pint on "Saint Patty's" (if they're a US supporter of Brexit) and shed a sentimental tear when they listen to Danny Boy but an actual United Ireland? A nation once again? The culmination of centuries of colonial oppression being finally ended?
Charlatans.
Just keep the soldiers out of the occupied 6 counties, thanks. Otherwise, good luck with your endeavours.
Just keep the soldiers out of the occupied 6 counties, thanks. Otherwise, good luck with your endeavours.
Madverts
No deal is further insanity.
Toasted Heretic
Aye, but Brexiteers seem to embrace the madness and political fallout right now.
I do wonder if the downvoters have even a slightest notion about how the process could affect Ireland? If it seems I bang on about that particular side to the topic, my apologies but it's simply because Brexit affects more than just the UK.
But, as ever, Ireland is left out of the discourse.
I'll say it again - whilst the referendum result disappointed myself and many other people who, despite the failings of the EU (and there are many) voted remain - I respect the outcome.
The people voted for leave. But also, it's time for them to respect that leave will have ramifications for the entire UK. Which includes NI/6 counties.
Nobody wants the GFA to fail, that's for sure. But if the Brexit massive are so callous as to the fallout, why are they so fearful of Irish unification? What on earth did they expect pushing for a hard border?
lostrune2
Good luck on the Irish - Northern Irish border
Then good luck with Scotland seceding