Congress nears budget deal; Trump says he would 'love' a shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would "love" to see another government shutdown as Republicans and Democrats in Congress worked to reach a budget deal that would prevent federal agencies from having to close their doors this week.
As lawmakers in Congress closed in on a bipartisan budget deal that could end months of budget uncertainty, Trump threatened to upend the discussions by insisting that any spending package would have to include changes to immigration laws - the very issue that led to a three-day shutdown last month.
"I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of," he said at the White House.
The White House later clarified that it did not expect the budget deal to include specifics on immigration.
Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate say they are close to an agreement that could dramatically raise spending levels for both military and domestic programs and ensure that the government will keep operating when temporary spending expires on Thursday.
The deal could potentially put an end to the brinkmanship over spending that has periodically roiled Washington and that resulted in funds running out for the government in January.
"I'm optimistic that very soon we'll be able to reach an agreement," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the agreement would include an increase for domestic programs like drug treatment and broadband infrastructure that Democrats have sought, as well as a military spending increase championed by Republicans.
"We're making real progress on a spending deal," he told reporters.
January's shutdown came about after Democrats insisted that any spending bill must also include protections for young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, who are known as "Dreamers."
Democrats are not taking that approach this time around.
"Nobody wants another one but him," Schumer said.
Trump's fellow Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, are also eager to keep spending and immigration separate.
"We don't need a government shutdown on this," Republican Representative Barbara Comstock told Trump at the White House.
The potential budget deal in the Senate could head off another round of the last-minute posturing that preceded last month's shutdown.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives was set to vote on Tuesday evening on a stopgap spending bill that would fund much of the government through March 23 and fund the military through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.
That measure is not likely to survive unscathed in the Senate, where Republicans cannot pass spending bills without some Democratic support. McConnell and Schumer could incorporate their agreement on domestic and military spending into the stopgap measure, which then would have to win passage in the House.
Congress also faces another looming deadline, as the United States could have trouble paying its bills within weeks if lawmakers do not take the politically painful step of raising the debt ceiling.
The third-ranking House Republican, Representative Steve Scalise, said negotiations over the debt ceiling were being coupled with the Senate budget talks.
Lawmakers have been struggling to reach a deal on an immigration bill, despite broad public support for helping Dreamers - hundreds of thousands of young Latinos who were allowed to study and work without fear of deportation under a program set up by Democratic former President Barack Obama.
Trump last year ordered those protection removed by March 5, though a federal court has blocked his administration from ending the program.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are trying to agree on bipartisan legislation that would protect Dreamers and boost border security. Schumer said the Senate could take up the issue next week.
Trump has said any immigration deal must also include changes to programs for legal immigration that would assess applicants on their skills, rather than their country of origin or ties to U.S. residents. Democrats oppose that idea.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
PTownsend
Because when Trump goes to whichever one of his resorts to play golf (and increase the value of brand Trump), he knows he'll still be protected. Same with his family members when they go jetting around the world to ski, continue influence peddling, and look out for their various global hioldings.
Good on increasing drug treatment programs and providing funds for infrastructure. Terrible if they spend more on defense. Democratic hawks are just as bad as GOP hawks.
CrazyJoe
You can see how concerned the so-called president is about the welfare of the nation when he says he would welcome a shutdown that only does harm to citizens. He is acting like a petulant brat who would rather destroy something than not get his way. Many of us would welcome an impeachment or a resignation.
katsu78
What, lil' Donnie the Autocrat is already tired of putting in even a half-day's work?
What if we just put him out on a golf course and just told him he was the President? Every few days we could hire some old actors in suits to stand together around a fancy table and tell him how great he was, and maybe Fox & Friends could just periodically announce what a great job he's doing. And the rest of us could just get on with being adults with responsibilities.
Be honest, you know that scenario, as absurd as it is, would make literally every person involved happier than they are now.
Strangerland
The only people who want to see a shutdown are anarchists and trolls.
Which do you figure the president is?
And how stupid do you have to be to think that is good leadership?
Tommy Jones
Hilarious! Trump mouths off, the adults on his staff come out and walk back Trump's idiocy:
"I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of," he said at the White House.
The White House later clarified that it did not expect the budget deal to include specifics on immigration.
Master negotiator, without a doubt.
Daniel Naumoff
Here I must agree with ol' Donald, I would love this chaos machine shut down for as long as possible.
CrazyJoe
"I'd love to see a shutdown".
And I'd love to see a President who is not the enemy of the state.
serendipitous1
Unbelievable that the idiot says this. His days are numbered. Mark my words.
Laguna
There is a certain pattern to Trumpian chaos: if one stipulates that the administration sees everything as a primarily political problem rather than an issue that affects lives, its actions are easy to understand. If your goal isn’t to pass a budget but to project the image of working to pass a budget, then punting, as Trump is doing, makes perfect sense. Trump will never differentiate between governing and being a "reality" TV show host. And American citizens are paying the price.
Blacklabel
"I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of,"
whats up with these new headlines that only pull one or two words from what people say.
Basically no change. Deal is on the table for weeks now.
change
Let America pay the price. maybe common sense will return in the next election.
Toasted Heretic
I'd love to see a shutdown 'cos I'm not getting my own way waaah waaaah
Temper Trumpton could actually be paving the way towards an anarchist society, so maybe he might be unwittingly doing something good for a change.
Until both the Republicans and Democrats are consigned to the dustbin of history, the people are stuck with the merry go round of trash governments who care not one jot about anyone but themselves.
SuperLib
Why not just pass a clean spending bill? It should be easier since Republicans are in control which means their position as fiscal conservatives gets put on hold.
Kaerimashita
This is just gamesmanship. for all the jibes at his ways, he has been getting things done lately.
Laguna
Hmm. "Stuff." The great negotiator at his best again! "Stuff" in this case is that Repubs cuts to corporate and high-income taxes have resulted in a huge hole in the deficit; at the same time, the Pentagon wants more bucks, but that's not possible without commensurate increases in non-military domestic spending per the rules of sequestration.
So, yeah: "stuff." And there is no deal on the table that resolves the demands of both sides. And Trump has offered nothing. This is not leadership; it's not even shirking responsibility. It's simply being too lazy to even attempt to understand the demands of the day.