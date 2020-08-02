Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

0 Comments
By Diane Bartz and Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON

The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus' heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans expired.

"This was the longest meeting we had and it was more productive than the other meetings," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "There are many issues that are still very much outstanding."

Schumer made the remarks after he and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded a three-hour meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the Capitol on Saturday.

"We're still a long ways apart and I don't want to suggest a deal is imminent because it is not," Mnuchin told reporters, adding "there are still substantial differences but we did make good progress."

The officials will meet again on Monday, and their staff will meet on Sunday, Schumer said.

Congress for the past several months has been unable to reach an accord for a next round of economic relief from a pandemic that has killed more than 150,000 Americans and triggered the sharpest economic collapse since the Great Depression.

In a meeting on Thursday night between top White House officials and congressional Democratic leaders, negotiations focused on an extension of the $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits, which Americans who lost jobs because of the health crisis have been receiving in addition to state jobless payments.

Pelosi said on Friday that she rejected an offer by Republican President Donald Trump's administration to continue the $600 payments for another week, saying she wanted a more comprehensive deal.

The House in May passed a $3 trillion deal that addressed a wide range of coronavirus responses, including more money for testing, for elections and support to financially strapped state and local governments.

"There is clearly a desire on their part to do an entire package," Mnuchin told reporters. "We've made clear that we are willing to deal with the short-term issues and pass something quickly and come back to larger issues. So we are at an impasse on that."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo