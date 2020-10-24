Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Czech PM moves to sack health minister for lockdown violation

0 Comments
PRAGUE

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to sack his health minister on Friday for holding a meeting in a restaurant closed under government restrictions as the country combats Europe's fastest spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Roman Prymula rejected calls to resign, including from Babis and his junior coalition partner, and said the meeting with two other officials took place in a private room and no regulations were broken.

The Blesk newspaper published pictures of Prymula leaving a restaurant late at night and entering a car without a face mask, apparent violations of rules that closed restaurants and require wearing masks in most places, including chaffered cars.

Babis demanded Prymula's resignation after the tabloid published the photographs in Friday's edition. Under the Czech constitution President Milos Zeman must act on the dismissal for it to come into effect.

"When our medical staff are fighting on the front line to save lives of our fellow citizens, such a thing is absolutely inexcusable," Babis told reporters. "We cannot preach water and drink wine."

The prime minister later met Zeman to discuss Prymula's dismissal and the appointment of a successor, although he did not name the choice to reporters afterward.

Babis said Zeman will on Tuesday meet with the nominee, who could be appointed by Thursday. Typically the head of state would approve a dismissal request but Zeman has in the past refused.

The scandal comes as the Czech government struggles to slow Europe's largest per-capita infection rate and the rising number of cases is raising fears strained hospitals could buckle.

Prymula, 56, an epidemiologist and reserve army colonel called up by Babis to help manage the deteriorating COVID-19 situation just a month ago.

The country of 10.7 million reported its second-highest daily tally of cases, at 14,151, on Thursday. In total, there have been 1,845 deaths, tripling since Sept. 26 and including a daily record 113 on Wednesday.

The government has faced criticism for easing most restrictions at the start of summer and then acting too slowly to reimpose them as cases started to spike in the fall.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo