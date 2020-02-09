Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ethnic clashes in Kazakhstan leave 8 dead, scores wounded

0 Comments
NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY

Eight people were killed and scores wounded in a series of clashes overnight in villages in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province, with homes and businesses torched, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Some 70 people were involved in the initial confrontation on the outskirts of Masanchi village, close to the border with Kyrgyzstan, Yerlan Turgumbayev told a news briefing.

Violence spread to several nearby villages and crowds clashed with police, wounding two officers with gunshots, and torched dozens of buildings and cars. Police detained 47 people and confiscated two hunting shotguns, Turgumbayev said.

The area is home to many members of the Dungan minority group, Muslims of ethnic Chinese origin who control many of the local businesses. It was unclear what sparked the clashes between groups of young male Dungans and ethnic Kazakhs.

State television station Khabar showed the aftermath of the violence in one of the villages, with small stores and two-storey family houses destroyed by fire.

Police and the National Guard had brought the situation under control, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement on Saturday, ordering authorities to take steps to maintain calm in the villages.

Tokayev called for a thorough investigation and instructed security agencies to prosecute those spreading ethnic hate speech, "provocative rumours and disinformation".

Information Minister Dauren Abayev said authorities had temporarily closed a large outdoor market in Kakakhstan's largest city Almaty due to the threat of further violence.

An eyewitness told Reuters he saw many Dungan families cross the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border on Saturday to be met by relatives on the Kyrgyz side.

"They meet those who cross the border and take them to their homes. It's mostly women, children and the elderly," said the man, who asked not to be named.

The violence has exposed the fragility of inter-ethnic relations in Kazakhstan, an oil-rich nation of about 19 million. It has long prided itself on fostering harmony among the complex mix of 120 ethnicities that it inherited from the Soviet Union.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel