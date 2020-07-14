Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fighting breaks out on Azerbaijan-Armenia border; several dead

0 Comments
BAKU/YEREVAN

Several Azeri soldiers have been killed and Armenian soldiers and police wounded in border clashes, both countries said on Monday, each accusing the other of encroaching on its territory.

The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, although the latest clashes occurred around the Tavush region in northeast Armenia, some 300km (190 miles) from the mountainous enclave.

The Azeri defense ministry said four of its soldiers had been killed and five wounded while Armenia's ministry said three of its soldiers and two police officers had been wounded in the clashes.

The exchanges of fire began on Sunday and continued into Monday. The two sides traded accusations of ceasefire violations and shelling.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused the Armenian leadership of a "provocation".

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the leadership of Azerbaijan would be responsible for "the unpredictable consequences of the regional destabilization".

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe(OSCE), a security watchdog that has tried to help find a solution to the conflict, urged the two countries to speak to each other to prevent any further escalation.

The U.S. State Department condemned the violence, urged the two sides to stop using force immediately, and said it would"remain actively engaged in efforts" to achieve a peaceful settlement.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous part of Azerbaijan, is run by ethnic Armenians, who declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991.

Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

The frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has concerned the international community in part because of its threat to stability in a region that serves as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas to world markets.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog