Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France and Turkey at odds as Karabakh fighting divides NATO allies

0 Comments
By Nvard Hovhannisyan and Nailia Bagirova
YERVAN/BAKU

NATO allies France and Turkey traded angry recriminations on Wednesday as international tensions mounted over the fiercest clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces since the mid-1990s.

On the fourth day of fighting, Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh accused each other of shelling along the line of contact that divides them in the volatile South Caucasus.

Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded in fighting since Sunday that has spread far beyond the enclave's borders, threatening to spill over into all-out war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The re-eruption of one of the "frozen conflicts" from the collapse of the Soviet Union has raised concerns about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets, and raised fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn in.

Some of Turkey's NATO allies are increasingly alarmed by Ankara's stance on Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Turkey's close ally Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians but is not recognized by any country as an independent republic.

Echoing remarks by President Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary" when asked whether Ankara would offer military support if Azerbaijan requested it.

Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, later thanked Turkey for its support but said his country did not need military assistance. Fighting would cease if Armenian forces immediately"leave our lands," he said.

Cavusoglu also said French solidarity with Armenia amounted to supporting Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is home to many people of Armenian ancestry, hit back during a visit to Latvia. He said France was extremely concerned by "warlike messages" from Turkey "which essentially remove any of Azerbaijan's inhibitions in reconquering Nagorno-Karabakh".

"And that we won't accept," he said.

Paris has said it wants the Minsk Group - which is led by Russia, France and the United States and mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan - to discuss the fighting. European Union leaders will also discuss the conflict at a summit this week, a German government source said.

NEW REPORTS OF FIGHTING

Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave, broke away from Azerbaijan in the 1990s in a war that killed an estimated 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

In Wednesday's clashes, Armenian media said three civilians had been killed and several wounded by shelling in the town of Martakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.

One person was killed and three wounded by Armenian fire on the town of Horadiz in southern Azerbaijan, the Azeri Prosecutor's office said, bringing the total number of Azeri civilians killed to 15 since fighting began on Sunday.

Azerbaijan released footage showing grey smoke rising from inside Nagorno-Karabakh as it was pounded by Azeri artillery. Photographs taken in the Azeri town of Terter showed people taking cover in dug-outs, and damaged buildings which residents said had been hit by Armenian shells.

Azerbaijan said ethnic Armenian forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counter-attacks in the direction of Madagiz, but Azeri forces repelled the attack.

Armenia said the Azeri army had been shelling the whole front line during the night and two Azeri drones were shot down over Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's administrative centre. It was not possible to independently confirm the report.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, said he was not considering asking for Russia's help at this point under a post-Soviet security treaty, but did not rule out doing so.

The Kremlin said Russia's military was closely following developments.

Armenia says one of its SU-25 warplanes was shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Tuesday but Turkey and Azeri officials denied this.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel