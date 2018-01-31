Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Hawaii employee mistook drill for real missile attack: U.S. agency

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

A Hawaii employee who issued a false missile warning mistook a test drill for an actual attack, the U.S. Federal Communications said on Tuesday, faulting the state's handling of the issue.

The false alarm, which went uncorrected for 38 minutes after being transmitted to mobile phones and broadcast stations, caused widespread panic across the Pacific islands state.

The FCC blamed the error in part on a miscommunication and a lack of supervision of the test drill by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The employee who transmitted the alert said in a written statement to Hawaii that he or she believed it was an actual alert, rather than a drill, and clicked yes in response to a prompt that read: "Are you sure that you want to send this Alert?," the FCC said in a presentation.

The drill recording did not follow the standard script for a practice and included the phrase: "This is not a drill." It ended with the phrase, "Exercise, exercise, exercise." The officer who issued the alert heard "This is not a drill" but did not hear "Exercise, exercise, exercise," he told Hawaii in a written statement seen by the FCC.

Other employees in the watch center told the FCC they heard the "exercise" language, FCC lawyer James Wiley said in the presentation. The unscheduled drill used a recording mimicking a call from U.S. Pacific Command.

Hawaii's governor has said the employee pressed the wrong button by mistake. Hawaii officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wiley said the FCC had been unable to interview the employee who issued the alert and was unable to "fully evaluate" the assertion the employee believed it was an actual attack.

The FCC said "a combination of human error and inadequate safeguards contributed to the transmission of this false alert." It said Hawaii's "lack of preparation for how to respond to this transmission of a false alert" was largely responsible for the 38-minute delay in correcting it and questioned the large number of drills conducted in recent months as well as why the system software did not differentiate between drills and actual alerts.

"There were no procedures in place to prevent a single person from mistakenly sending a missile alert," Wiley said.

"We want to minimize both the chances of future false alerts being issued as well as the impact of any such false alerts," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.

Hawaii plans to issue a separate report on Tuesday.

Separately, the FCC voted on Tuesday to improve the geographic targeting of wireless emergency to within no more than a one-tenth of a mile overshoot by 2019.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

1 Comment
Login to comment

The guy who pressed the button wasn't the problem.

The problem was a system with inadequate checks that allowed a simple mistake to turn into a crisis, compounded by the fact that they had no way to issue a correction once a false alert was out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Top 5 Places To Shop In Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel