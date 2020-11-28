In new blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election.
"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so," wrote Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel.
"Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," wrote Bibas, who was nominated by Trump.
"On to SCOTUS!" wrote Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign attorney, on Twitter after the ruling, referring to a planned appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. "The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud."
Pennsylvania certified Biden, who won the state by 80,000 votes, as its winner this week. Under Pennsylvania law, the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state gets all of the state's 20 electoral votes.
Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede to his Democratic rival and continues to claim, without evidence, widespread voter fraud.
But as his legal challenges to the results fail, Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden when it meets on Dec. 14, the closest he has come to conceding the election.
On Monday, Trump's administration cleared the way Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the election results.
Biden won the election 306-232 in electoral votes, including Pennsylvania's 20. Even if Trump overturned the outcome in Pennsylvania, he would still need to reverse the result in at least two other states to remain as president.
TIME RUNNING OUT
While Trump and his supporters continue to wage legal battles, time is running out as states as states have until Dec 8 to resolve election disputes.
Legal experts have said the cases have no chance of success and may be aimed at undermining confidence in the election. Polls have showed a majority of Republicans believe Trump won the election and many believe the election was tainted, despite a lack of evidence.
Soon after Friday's ruling, Trump posted a video from Newsmax on Twitter about alleged voter fraud in Nevada.
The Trump campaign filed the Pennsylvania case earlier this month, saying that county election officials had treated mail-in ballots inconsistently and asking U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to halt certification of the results.
Some counties had allowed voters to fix minor deficiencies with their ballots, such as a missing "secrecy envelope," while others did not.
Brann dismissed the case on Nov. 21, saying the case was based on "strained legal arguments" and "speculative accusations."
The Trump campaign said it appealed on the “narrow” question of whether Brann improperly refused to let it amend the lawsuit a second time.
The campaign wants to add back allegations it dropped from the case, including a claim that its due process rights were violated.
The appeals court said many of the claims by Trump campaign are matters of Pennsylvania law but noted the campaign already lost on those issues in state court.
"It never alleges that anyone treated the Trump campaign or Trump votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or Biden votes," said the opinion. "The campaign's claims have no merit."
The other judges on the panel, Brooks Smith and Michael Chagares, were nominated by George W Bush, a Republican.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
12 Comments
Login to comment
sf2k
This must be a mental illness of some kind. The most secure election with the highest turnout should be celebrated, not ruined by people who are clearly insane
klausdorth
Appeal, halt certification, legal battles, massive fraud .....
All they do is divide the US more and more!
And I agree with Sf2K .... either mental illness or on dope.
In either case they should seek some professional help!
Simon Foston
Trump also had this to say:
I wonder if Trump supporters stand by their occasional assertion that it is up to the accusing party to prove guilt, rather than for the accused to prove innocence. I mean, by the standards they apply themselves the Democrats right now are innocent of any such voter fraud just like Trump was innocent on all counts in his Senate impeachment trial.
klausdorthToday 06:35 am JST
Plain stupidity could be a big factor. I think a lot of them will see reason and accept the facts before not too long, especially if Trump and Giuliani keep behaving like this and be made fools of by judges Trump has appointed himself.
SuperLib
Stop me if you've heard this before....
plasticmonkey
All three judges in this case are Republicans. One was appointed by Trump. Now they’re part of the “activist judicial machinery”?
Jenna Ellis is a moron.
Raw Beer
Most people realize the election was a fraud.
P. Smith
"Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," wrote Bibas, who was nominated by Trump.
This is exactly why SCOTUS is highly likely to refuse to even entertain Trump’s nonsense. No evidence of specific allegations = no case.
At this point, Trump’s lawyers need to be sanctioned by the courts and their respective bar associations for filing frivolous lawsuits. Lawyers are ethically bound to refrain from filing frivolous or vexatious lawsuits, which is exactly what Trump’s lawyers are doing.
Oh . . . It slipped my mind that these are Republican lawyers and republicans have little to no ethical compass.
PTownsend
That many Americans accept the words of Trump, a male who's spread over 20,000 'intentional misinformations' in the last 4 years, males like Rudy Giuliani and Alex Jones who spin conspiracy theories,
while those same Americans disbelieve and distrust the courts, people and organizations responsible for ensuring free, fair elections, a Trump appointee (fired by Trump) in charge of federal elections, plus others in positions of responsibility shows
how much damage Trump, the Republican Party, Rupert Murdoch/Fox, Sinclair broadcasting, Limbaugh, Steve Bannon etal plus troll armies from Moscow, Beijing, Ankara, Tehran and elsewhere have done to the country.
And how intellectually vulnerable so many Americans are.
P. Smith
Obviously, we’ll be hearing from Trump supporters soon enough that Biden garnering 80 million votes and more black votes than Obama is proof-positive of fraud. Too bad only low-intelligence and willfully ignorant people believe that.
These are the same people who screech about identity politics, which is ironic given that’s exactly what they are doing by claiming Biden could never get more black votes than Obama. It’s also rather racist.
Haaa Nemui
Most of less than 50%.
Randy Johnson
Leftist court.
Sad and sickening to witness the leftists being smug in their illegitimate 'win' especially when they violently protested the legitimate 2016 presidential election.
I guess these cheaters want to prosper.
OssanAmerica
Most people gifted with a brain realize that the only "fraud" is Trump's claiming there was fraud. Trump is claiming the Democrats "stole" the election when it is Trump and his minions alone who are trying to "steal" the election. It's over Biden won. Trump lost.
klausdorth
Randy Johnson,
guess you didn't read properly?
All 3 judges are no "leftists"!
Republican as Republican can be.
At least they know what they're doing!
Yrral
So pathetic helpless as person of the most powerful army
Randy Johnson
Apparently, the leftists want a so-called president like shifty joe who clearly stated that he doesn't work for the people.
The irony in that statement is astounding.
Seemingly, the leftists don't get it.
P. Smith
Ypu clearly didn’t bother reading the article.
It’s been thoroughly demonstrated that it was a legitimate win by a landslide.
You mean the protesters Trump praised?
"Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country," he wrote. "We will all come together and be proud!"
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/amp/election-us-2016-37946231
Trump fans whining about cheaters is the height of intellectual dishonesty and hypocrisy. It’s also comedic gold.