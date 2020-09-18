Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Judge blocks 'politically motivated' changes to U.S. Postal Service ahead of election

0 Comments
By Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON

A federal judge on Thursday blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the delivery of ballots in the upcoming presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states in a case against U.S. President Donald Trump, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and the U.S. Postal Service over July changes to the service.

The 14 states, led by Washington, had asked the court to immediately halt a "leave mail behind" policy that required postal trucks to leave at certain times, regardless of whether mail was loaded.

A spokesman for the Postal Service declined to comment.

The states also asked for all election mail be treated as first-class mail, for the replacement of sorting machines that had been removed, and for the postal service to abide by DeJoy's commitment to suspend the changes until after the Nov. 3 election.

DeJoy, a Trump supporter, said in August that he would halt many of the cost-cutting changes he put in place until after the presidential election after Democrats accused him of trying to put his thumb on the scales to help Trump, which he has denied. A surge in mail-in ballots is expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The states have demonstrated that the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the postal service," the judge said over the phone after about 2 1/2 hours of arguments.

"They have also demonstrated that this attack on the postal service is likely to irreparably harm the states' ability to administer the 2020 general election."

The judge said the preliminary injunction would essentially be issued as the states requested and he would file a written order with details, likely later on Thursday.

At the hearing, Kristin Beneski, a lawyer for the Washington Attorney General, told the judge critical mail already had been delayed for weeks at a time, including ballots. She also noted reports that postal trucks had left for cross-country trips empty.

Attorney Joseph Borson, who represented the defendants, said the postal service was prepared to timely deliver election mail and that the problems have largely been resolved.

He also said that the states were required to bring the matter to the Postal Regulatory Commission, not the courts.

"The postal service has and will continue to do extraordinary efforts to ensure all ballots are delivered," Borson said, but added there are "physical limits to what it's able to do."

Besides Washington, states joining the lawsuit include Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Similar lawsuits by states are pending in Pennsylvania and New York.

"Today’s victory protects a critical institution for our country,” Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson said after the ruling. “Americans can now confidently vote by mail and have their voices heard.”

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog