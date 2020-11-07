Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Kremlin says rise in COVID-19 cases alarming

0 Comments
MOSCOW

The Kremlin said on Friday it was alarmed by a rise in COVID-19 cases, but it was too early to judge the effectiveness of its policy of trying to contain the disease without a full lockdown.

Russia reported a record daily tally of 20,582 new cases, taking its total to 1,733,440 - the world's fourth largest behind the United States, India and Brazil.

"The trend is alarming, the pandemic is developing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"The situation is being carefully monitored and analysed, and measures taken collectively... taking into account the specifics of a given region," he added.

Asked whether Russia's measures had been effective in containing the virus without imposing lockdowns, Peskov said:"It is probably too early to talk about this."

In recent months Russian authorities have said harsh restrictions are not needed and have stressed the importance of hygiene and safety precautions.

Russia has also developed its own vaccines - though they have not been universally recognized as effective. Moscow and regions will receive thousands of shots in the coming days, Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute said on Friday, according to Interfax news agency.

Up to 1,400 people are being hospitalised in Moscow with the coronavirus every day, the city's deputy mayor, Anastasia Rakova, said. Around 70% of the more than 15,000 hospital beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in Moscow were currently occupied, she added.

"Unfortunately we cannot say the situation is stable at the moment," TASS news agency quoted her as saying.

The Russian capital, home to nearly 13 million people, recorded 6,253 new infections on Friday.

Across the country, authorities reported 378 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 29,887.

Russia has relaxed many of the restrictions it imposed in the first burst of the pandemic. Authorities have told people to wear masks and sometimes gloves in shops and other public places, but these rules are not often strictly obeyed.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog