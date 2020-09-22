Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Madrid asks for Spanish army's help in battling coronavirus surge

0 Comments
MADRID

Madrid's regional government chief requested the army's help on Monday in fighting the coronavirus surge in the Spanish capital where local authorities ordered a partial lockdown of some poorer districts, prompting protests.

At the height of the first wave of the pandemic in March-April, Spain deployed thousands of troops to help civilian authorities contain the outbreak.

A recent spike in infections, peaking at over 10,000 per day, took cumulative cases above 670,000 as of Monday, the highest in Western Europe, while the number of deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory disease in Spain stood at 30,663.

"We need help from the army for disinfection...and to strengthen local police and law enforcement," Isabel Diaz Ayuso told a news briefing after meeting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in an attempt to reduce contagion in Spain's worst-hit region.

She also requested that makeshift hospitals be set up again, about three months after they were decommissioned when Spain emerged from its strict lockdown having reduced contagion rates.

Sanchez said the central and regional governments would determine the size of the military and police reinforcements at a meeting later on Monday, the first of a series of meetings on tackling the situation in the capital region.

Meanwhile, residents in the southern district of Vallecas, one of the areas where a partial lockdown took effect on Monday, were upset but resigned to the curbs as police stopped cars getting in and out of the neighborhood.

Ayuso's government had ordered mobility restrictions in areas where a total of 850,000 people live, sparking discrimination complaints and protests.

Madrid authorities said they had chosen those areas because COVID-19 transmission levels there exceeded 1,000 per 100,000 people.

But some residents complained that the measures, which allow people to go to work or school, failed to address the problem of an overcrowded transport system where the virus could spread fast.

"It is horrendous and bad, because it is discrimination. They should regulate the metro, (where) we are packed like sardines," Marina, a Vallecas housewife, told Reuters.

Local businesses were starting to feel the pinch. "We had no business this morning, it is empty," said John Michael Montana Sanchez, who manages three restaurants on the same street in Vallecas. "I have 16 employees and I will start giving them holidays as I don't know what will happen next."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo