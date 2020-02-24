Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia's king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between it and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Mahathir's anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.

"The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1 p.m.," Mahathir's office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Mahathir could form another government with the support of other parties, but his party, Bersatu, has also quit the ruling coalition, its president, Malaysian home minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Facebook.

On Sunday, Anwar had accused Mahathir's party and "traitors" in his own party of plotting to form a new government with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the former ruling party ousted in 2018 amid graft accusations.

Sources said Mahathir's party and a faction in Anwar's party met officials from UMNO and Islamist party PAS in efforts to form a new coalition and possibly back Mahathir to serve out a full five-year term as prime minister.

The turmoil, amid growing fears about a spreading coronavirus, had spooked investors, driving Kuala Lumpur's benchmark to a 10-year low, while the ringgit currency slid 0.7% to an almost six-month low, its sharpest drop in over three years.

The tussle between old rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, has shaped Malaysian politics for decades and tension has persisted, despite their alliance to win 2018 elections based on a promise that Mahathir would one day cede power to Anwar.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

GaijinPot Blog