Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nearly 58 million watch VP debate; big jump from 2016

0 Comments
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris attracted 57.9 million television viewers, a sizeable increase from a similar pre-election debate in 2016, according to Nielsen data released on Thursday.

The viewership figure for the Wednesday evening matchup in Salt Lake City included people watching across 18 networks. The tally came in 36% higher than four years ago, when 37 million people tuned in to see Pence debate Democrat Tim Kaine.

During the policy-heavy 90-minute event, Pence and Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice presidential debates typically draw smaller audiences than presidential clashes. President Donald Trump's Sept 29 debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden pulled in 73 million viewers, making it the second-biggest event on U.S. television this year, after the Super Bowl.

The TV viewing record for a vice presidential debate was set in 2008, when Biden debated Republican Sarah Palin. That telecast drew 69.9 million viewers.

For the Pence-Harris matchup, Fox News Channel led all networks, with 11.9 million viewers.

The Nielsen numbers included people watching at home and at such venues as bars and restaurants. It also included some digital viewership through televisions connected to the internet.

The figures do not capture the full extent of online viewing, which has grown in popularity as traditional TV audiences decline, however. The debate was streamed live on Twitter, YouTube, network websites and other digital platforms.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

6 Reasons Why I Love Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo