Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Netanyahu urges France to turn its attention to Iran's 'regional aggression'

1 Comment
By John Irish and Marine Pennetier
PARIS

Israel's leader urged France on Tuesday to turn its attention to tackling Iran's "regional aggression", saying he no longer needed to convince Paris to quit world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran as economic pressure would kill it anyway.

Benjamin Netanyahu was in Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron as part of a tour to persuade the European signatories - Britain, France and Germany - to follow Washington's lead in pursuing a tough stance on Iran after it pulled out of the accord and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

"I didn't ask France to withdraw from the JCPOA (Iran deal) because I think it is basically going to be dissolved by the weight of economic forces," Netanyahu told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"If you have a bad deal you don't have to stick to it especially if you see that Iran is conquering one country after another and you cannot divorce this from Iran's aggression in the (Middle East) region."

The three European powers are scrambling to save the deal - under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for a lifting of international sanctions - as they regard it as the best chance to stop Tehran developing an atomic bomb.

Israel maintains that Iran duped the West into a one-sided deal and plans to use the break from sanctions to build up its financial reserves before returning to full-scale enrichment of uranium for future nuclear weapons.

Macron did not appear receptive to Netanyahu's argument. "I told the prime minister of my deep conviction, which is shared with our European partners, that the accord needs to be preserved to ensure control of nuclear activity," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump denounced the 2015 accord, reached under predecessor Barack Obama, as it did not cover Iran's ballistic missile programme, its role in Middle East wars or what happens after the deal begins to expire in 2025.

The European powers share those concerns but say that the accord, also negotiated with China and Russia, is the best way to prevent Tehran developing a nuclear weapons capability.

Macron reiterated that he wanted to open up new negotiations on the other issues of concern to Washington.

Iran has long said it wants nuclear energy only for civilian uses. Tehran says its ballistic missiles are for defensive purposes only and non-negotiable, and that it has every right to support its allies involved in regional conflicts.

The European powers are trying to come up with a package to ring-fence trade with Iran against renewed U.S. financial sanctions to dissuade Tehran from quitting the accord.

But the global reach of the U.S. financial system, forcing companies to choose between two irreconcilable options - selling to Iran or to the vast U.S. market - is driving home the limits of European efforts to create financial mechanisms that could shield revived trade with Tehran.

That has left Europe under pressure from Tehran.

"If Iran does not get the financial guarantees in oil and access to the financial system, then I don't see Iran sticking to the deal because the pressure from (Iranian) hardliners is only increasing," said a Western official.

"It is quite possible they will resume enrichment capacity and research and development of advanced centrifuges to show the Europeans and the world that they are serious."

On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if the nuclear agreement fell apart after the U.S. withdrawal.

Iran on Tuesday informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog of"tentative" plans to produce the feedstock for centrifuges, the machines that enrich uranium.

"I call on all sides to stabilise the situation and not give into escalation which will lead to one thing: conflict," Macron said, adding that the Iranian statements added to tensions, but were not in violation of the nuclear deal.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

If Bibi wants to take out Iran then do it. Stop trying to get others to do it for you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa