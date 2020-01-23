1 dead, 5 wounded in Seattle shooting

At least one person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting during the evening rush-hour at a Seattle shopping district on Thursday and the suspects remained at large, police said.
Police gave no further details but Seattle television station KOMO-TV, citing witness accounts, reported that two men were arguing as they walked down the street before pulling guns on each other and opening fire as pedestrians around them ran for cover.
All of those hit by gunfire were bystanders and the two gunmen vanished, KOMO reported.
An office worker identified only as Bill was quoted as saying he heard gunfire and saw scores of people running away in terror.
"It was sheer panic," he said. "I've never seen anything like it."
Seattle police said on Twitter that detectives were investigating after "six people were wounded by gunfire, one fatally".
"The suspect(s) fled the scene," police added.
A Fire Department spokesman described the fatality as a woman about 40 to 50 years of age, who was found dead at the scene.
Seven victims had been brought to Harborview Medical Center's emergency room, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The police department said officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene.
KOMO-TV said a 9-year-old boy was among the wounded.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
2 Comments
Login to comment
therougou
Keep it coming, USA.
daito_hak
Another day in USA.
sumikonagoya
and this is the country that points the finger at Japan? We will our hostage justice system, you keep yours.
Our cities are safe, our childen are safe. our women are safe, Thank you. Japanese police and courts. Keep up the good work !
PTownsend
Two gun toting 'he-men' (in their own minds) get into a fight, and because they're carrying guns (because they're cowards) decide to shoot at each other with no regard for anyone else.
If an innocent was shot and killed, my condolences to their family, friends and community. If innocents were injured, knock wood they heal quickly.
How much will this cost taxpayers?
Hats off to all emergency personnel, especially those who put their lives on the line every single time they're on duty, knowing there are so many cowards and whacks on the streets carrying weapons.
Screw a bunch of talk about 'motive'. This, like all other shootings, happened because a coward (maybe 2) carrying a gun pulled the trigger. The more guns in circulations, the more cowards and outright whacks carrying guns, the more guns will be used. What a sick, sick country.
I'm so pleased I live in Japan.