Putin unveils nuclear weapons to counter West

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an array of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
Putin was speaking ahead of an election on March 18 that polls indicate he should win easily. He said a nuclear attack on any of Moscow's allies would be regarded as an attack on Russia itself and draw an immediate response.
It was unclear if he had a particular Russian ally, such as Syria, in mind, but his comments looked like a warning to Washington not to use tactical battlefield nuclear weapons.
His remarks were greeted with scepticism in Washington, where officials cast doubt on whether Russia has added any new capabilities to its nuclear arsenal beyond those already known to the U.S. military and intelligence agencies.
The Pentagon, which recently announced a nuclear policy revamp based partly on the bellicose posture from Moscow, said it was not surprised by Putin's presentation.
"We've been watching Russia for a long time. We're not surprised," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.
"These weapons that are discussed have been in development a very long time," she told a news briefing, without addressing any of Putin's specific claims of new capabilities.
John Rood, U.S. under secretary of defense for policy, declined to comment on U.S. intelligence on Russian capabilities.
But, addressing a forum in Washington, Rood generally played down Putin's presentation, saying: "I think it's broadly consistent with things that have been stated before (by) Russian officials."
Putin has often used militaristic rhetoric to mobilise support and buttress his narrative that Russia is under siege from the West. His 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea boosted his ratings to a record high and he has cast his military intervention in Syria as a proud moment for Moscow.
On Thursday, he sought to back his rhetoric with video clips of what he said were some of the new missiles. The images were projected onto a giant screen behind him at a conference hall in central Moscow where he was addressing Russia's political elite.
"They have not succeeded in holding Russia back," said Putin, referring to the West, which he said had ignored Moscow in the past, but would now have to sit up and listen.
"Now they need to take account of a new reality and understand that everything I have said today is not a bluff."
Among weapons that Putin said were either in development or ready was a new intercontinental ballistic missile "with a practically unlimited range" able to attack via the North and South Poles and bypass any missile defence systems.
Putin also spoke of a small nuclear-powered engine that could be fitted to what he said were low-flying, highly manoeuvrable cruise missiles, giving them a practically unlimited range.
The new engine meant Russia was able to make a new type of weapon - nuclear missiles powered by nuclear rather than conventional fuel.
"Nothing like it in the world exists," Putin told the audience. "At some point it will probably appear (elsewhere) but by that time our guys will have devised something else."
Other new super weapons he listed included underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon.
In one of his video clip demos, a weapon appeared to be hovering over what looked like a map of the state of Florida.
The audience, made up of Russian lawmakers and other leading figures, frequently stood up and applauded his presentation, which culminated with the Russian national anthem being played.
Earlier in the speech, he had struck a very different tone, ordering officials to halve the number of Russians living in poverty by sharply boosting social and infrastructure spending in an obvious pre-election pitch to voters.
Putin, who has dominated his country's political landscape for the last 18 years, said the technological advances meant that NATO's build-up on Russia's borders and the roll-out of a U.S. anti-missile system would be rendered useless.
"I hope that everything that was said today will sober up any potential aggressor," said Putin.
"Unfriendly steps towards Russia such as the deployment of the (U.S.) anti-missile system and of NATO infrastructure nearer our borders and such like, from a military point of view, will become ineffective."
Steps to contain Russia would also become unjustifiably expensive and pointless, he forecast.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement after the speech that the new weapons Putin had unveiled meant that NATO's missile defence shield, in Poland, Romania and Alaska and planned elements in South Korea and Japan was like an umbrella that was full of holes.
"I don't know why they would now buy such an 'umbrella'," Shoigu said, referring to Seoul and Tokyo.
NATO declined immediate comment.
The United States has long asserted that U.S. missile defenses are incapable of halting a large-scale attack by a major nuclear power, like Russia or China, due in part to the limited number of U.S. missile interceptors.
Instead, the technology is aimed at what the U.S. views as"rogue" states, like Iran or North Korea.
"They know very well that it's not about them. Our missile defense has never been about them," White said.
She added that the U.S. focus in addressing Russia's nuclear modernization was strengthening America's own nuclear forces to serve as a deterrent.
Lisbeth Gronlund, senior scientist and co-director of the Global Security Program of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said Putin's announcement of a missile with a nuclear-powered engine, even if true, would change little when it came to the Russian threat since Russia already has large numbers of ICBMs.
Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the IISS think-tank in London, said he was sceptical about some of Putin's statements.
"It's a mix of things that are still in the lab, things that are in tests, and things we knew they had. We'll have to unpick a lot of this to sort out what is really new."
Putin also voiced concerns about a new U.S. nuclear doctrine, saying Russia's own doctrine was defensive and only envisaged the use of nuclear weapons in response to an attack.
Russia has repeatedly said it is keen to hold talks with the United States about the balance of strategic nuclear power and Putin put Washington and other nuclear powers on notice.
"We will view any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, be it of small, medium or any force, as a nuclear attack on our country," he said.
"Our response will be immediate. Nobody should have any doubts about that."
Putin said that Russia did not plan to attack anyone, however. Russia's growing military might was a guarantee of world peace, he said, designed to preserve a strategic balance of power on the planet.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
20 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
Since at least the 1980's American scientists have been warning us that missile defense can be defeated by our enemies at a fraction of the cost of building the missile defense system itself. Here we are, decades later, trillions spent and we have a defense system that works 50% of the time if the target will only stand still or cooperate with the attacking missile in some other way and are only fired one at a time. The scientists also warned that missile defense, besides being ineffectual, would be destabilizing and would create problems for us, just as Putin's actions have demonstrated.
Why doesn’t our President want to implement the mandatory sanctions passed by congress against Russia? I haven’t seen him address that question.
Cricky
Megalomaniac actions from a megalomaniac. Why do these brain damaged people get the power to destroy us all. And then think it's a badge of honour. What a moronic act.
katsu78
And now here we see the massive propaganda coup the Putin regime won by getting an unqualified, impulsive idiot like Trump elected in the US. For years the Russian leadership has passed off their nuclear weapons program as defensive, but since the Cuban Missile Crisis there has been no credible argument that the US would use nuclear weapons aggressively. Now thanks to President Bonespurs' irresponsible rhetoric, things have changed, and Russia can speak about having a defensive nuclear weapons program and the world will say, "Well, maybe they do have something to be worried about."
It's all well and good to say you don't care what the rest of the world thinks about you, but in a world were civilization-destroying weapons can be shot at anywhere on the planet, international perception matters. Through insidious propaganda, Putin has managed to successfully portray himself as the firm hand on the tiller
Burning Bush
The real news is the new anti-cascade torpedo.
American Aircraft carriers are sitting ducks.
CrazyJoe
What does Russia’s newly announced nuclear systems mean?
That we have the weakest, most subservient, feckless, castrated wimp & laughingstock ever to occupy the White House. Not only do NO world leaders take him seriously, they know that while the USA currently has no leader they can do whatever the hell they want!
Remember when right wingers mocked President Obama for not being strong enough? You don't hear that from the emasculated conservative weenies any more, do you?
dcog9065
None of this is really new, no one expects missile defense to work when there are hundreds of incoming missiles, a dozen warheads on each missile, and a dozen decoys on each missile too, all at the same time. Missile defense is aimed at limited strikes.
So Putin’s rhetoric is just that. Even he is not so stupid to know that if Russia ever uses any nuke, their low quality and poverty-stricken civilization will be made extinct and not too many people around the world will care much.
The fact that Putin has to make speeches like this to his brain dead fawners, shows that his hold on power is weaker than we think
Daniel Naumoff
Cricky, they do not think its a badge of honour. They know they are an ultimate scum one can find amongst living human beings in this age. And they know that if they lose grip everyone who has suffered under them will repay their malice [x]fold. Those degenerates, oligarchy and their puppet Putin, average Russians who believe in what Putin says, they are here for the time being. In 20-30 years most human litter responsible for the previous century will die out, and then the reforms will begin without much friction. It is a matter of not letting those responsible to scar the world any further.
Matt Hartwell
I guess America and its allies will have to do the same. Very sad path we are going down.
I bold "its allies" because it is a long past due that countries other than America commit to do the R&D necessary to build the sort of weapons we need to present a truly viable deterrent to Russia and China. We MUST work together on this technology. Why is it always Russia v U.S? China & Russia v U.S? The U.S can't do it alone anymore. The Europeans need to be bashed around the head relentlessly until they step up to the plate. 500 million Europeans largely doing nothing. Japan also needs to step up. South Korea, Australia, Canada, U.K. All of them. India as well should be part of this conversation.
The German government is currently undergoing a massive cyber attack. Maybe that will wake them up from there slumber.
I've read a couple articles and watched a couple videos about the bunkers these billionaires are building in N.Z and elsewhere. None of them are capable of withstanding the sort of weapons Russia is talking about. What is the point? Designed for the zombie apocalypse?
Cricky
I know, history is made by idiots on the backs of the innocent.
Blacklabel
Obama was weak that’s undeniable. But what is worse is all the things he did as he was walking out the door to ensure anything positive the USA tried to do to repair the relationship would be seen as collusion or with suspicion.
We want to talk to Russia and have a good relationship and work things out mutually. But we can’t as Dems are scrreaming that Russians hacked their emails a(no proof) and other Dems won’t stop the nonsense collusion narrative blaming random “Russians”.
It seems Putin has had enough. So absence of any actual proof is f any of this, I think people need to focus somewhere else for a while.
Matt Hartwell
That would be nice, but its as much up to the Europeans as the U.S
Russia wants to reincarnate the Soviet Empire in Eastern Europe. They want influence in their old client states, especially those that share culture, history and the Russian language to some degree. That clashes with the objectives of the E.U in growing and a good many citizens in Eastern Europe who see the E.U is far more prosperous than Russia.
Its really an issue the Europeans and Russia need to sort out as much as the U.S
yakyak
Russia is a very old and outdated country. Half of the population is poor and addicted to alcohol. The other half wants out. Vlads last stand is to talk tough and let the world know mother Russia is still relevant. Russia is relevant, coming from a history perspective. The fact is the U.S. probably already has most of the weapons Russia claims to have invented. Let the games begin again.
Toasted Heretic
Looks like Florida's the first to go. I can't keep track, to be honest.
Who is Oceania at war with this week? Eurasia or Eastasia?
RealCDN
Is that Putin riding the horse on the flag?
Toasted Heretic
Odd how there's no calls for pre-emptive strikes or Russia to be "destroyed".
stormcrow
My missile is a lot bigger and more powerful than your missile.
OssanAmerica
So which nations are Russia's allies to which this policy applies. And does it include the DPRK?
Yes. And he's not wearing a shirt.
John-San
Matt. I am very insulted that you do not bother to do your research. Australia is the only Allie that spends 2% plus of it GDP on defence. America under Obama ask Australia can we do more than 1.2 % of it GPD. WE step up to the plate and are now spending 2% which USA ask for. We have live up to our pact of the deal since 1945. We have done what you have ask every time you the USA ask. What do we get in return ? A defunked super power who has taken it eye off foreign affairs and allowed a country like Russia which was on it knees before putin arrived. It America that it not live up to it part of the deal.
bosphorus
Putin is just like Kim Jong Un, but much more dangerous, and he has far-reaching ambitions. The western democracies should stop this sicko before it's too late.
Aly Rustom
Absolutely.