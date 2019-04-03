Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle arrested

LOS ANGELES,

The man suspected of shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle to death in a personal dispute was arrested on Tuesday, Los Angeles police officials said.

"Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times on Sunday afternoon outside of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in south Los Angeles, and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Holder, 29, a Los Angeles resident, fled the crime scene in a Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified woman, Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters.

The rapper's death rattled the entertainment and hip-hop world, with celebrities posting memories of the musician on social media. Hussle's debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

